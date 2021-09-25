CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dublin calendar: Coming events

 7 days ago

(DUBLIN, TX) Dublin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dublin area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38MK6V_0c7ujBxh00

Volunteer Training & Info Meeting

Dublin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 273 Co Rd 527, Dublin, TX

For anyone interested in helping with and learning more about Restoration Advocates. Please join this free training! Cottonwood Church, 273 County Road 527, Dublin, TX 9/25, 9am - 11:30am WHO CAN...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18WhoM_0c7ujBxh00

2021 Fall Cookout

Dublin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 3965 Co Rd 242, Dublin, TX

Friends and Families of Greens Creek Methodist Community Fall BARBQ. Come join us for FOOD and Fellowship. Meat provided, just bring a side to share and a chair for yourself. 4Him, M&M

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QrP1q_0c7ujBxh00

Cowboy Capital 5K

Stephenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 231 W College St, Stephenville, TX

The Cowboy Capital 5K & 1M Fun Run is the first event in the annual Cowboy Capital of the World Rodeo Heritage Week! Come help us kick off a week full of rodeo and western heritage events! Runners wi

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LMFGe_0c7ujBxh00

52nd Annual Cowboy Capital of the World PRCA Rodeo

Stephenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Make plans to attend the 52nd Annual Cowboy Capital of the World PRCA Rodeo held during the last weekend of September in Stephenville, Texas! Rodeo performance dates are set for Friday, September...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OlDFR_0c7ujBxh00

Revival Service — The Hazels

Stephenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 4209 FM913, Stephenville, TX

©Copyright 2019, 2020 The Hazels. All Rights Reserved. This website is intended for United States users only.

