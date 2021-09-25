Dublin calendar: Coming events

(DUBLIN, TX) Dublin has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Dublin area:

Volunteer Training & Info Meeting Dublin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Address: 273 Co Rd 527, Dublin, TX

For anyone interested in helping with and learning more about Restoration Advocates. Please join this free training! Cottonwood Church, 273 County Road 527, Dublin, TX 9/25, 9am - 11:30am WHO CAN...

2021 Fall Cookout Dublin, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 3965 Co Rd 242, Dublin, TX

Friends and Families of Greens Creek Methodist Community Fall BARBQ. Come join us for FOOD and Fellowship. Meat provided, just bring a side to share and a chair for yourself. 4Him, M&M

Cowboy Capital 5K Stephenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 231 W College St, Stephenville, TX

The Cowboy Capital 5K & 1M Fun Run is the first event in the annual Cowboy Capital of the World Rodeo Heritage Week! Come help us kick off a week full of rodeo and western heritage events! Runners wi

52nd Annual Cowboy Capital of the World PRCA Rodeo Stephenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Make plans to attend the 52nd Annual Cowboy Capital of the World PRCA Rodeo held during the last weekend of September in Stephenville, Texas! Rodeo performance dates are set for Friday, September...

Revival Service — The Hazels Stephenville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 4209 FM913, Stephenville, TX

©Copyright 2019, 2020 The Hazels. All Rights Reserved. This website is intended for United States users only.