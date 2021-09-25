Events on the Monahans calendar

(MONAHANS, TX) Live events are lining up on the Monahans calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Monahans:

Yoga at the Museum — Ellen Noël Art Museum Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 4909 E University Blvd, Odessa, TX

8am • Free for members only Members! Enjoy Yoga at the Museum on Wednesday mornings at 8am for yoga classes taught by rOming Yoga. Bring your own mat and get ready to bliss your way through the...

Art a la carte Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 4909 E University Blvd, Odessa, TX

Join us for Art a la Carte, a fun, free art-filled day for the whole community. This year's theme: Curiouser and Curioser ties in with the exhibit "Finding Alice". You will be able to enjoy Alice...

Candy Corn Quilt Shop [Day2] Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Address: 2734 N Grandview Ave, Odessa, TX

Kimberbell's bewitching 40 x 40" quilt celebrates your favorite haunt with patchwork, pinwheels, and so much more. Three witches "show & share" their spook-tacular projects, including M.E. by...

Fleshrot/Ghidorah/Aneurysm + more Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 PM

We’re heading to California in October for a few shows. We need some small van repairs so to help with that we’re having this show come out and watch all of the bands. We’ll have new merch...

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram Odessa, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 500 N Texas Ave, Odessa, TX

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram Wednesday, 29 September 2021, 6:00pm. The Ector Theatre , Odessa [All Ages] Tickets: https://www.ticketfairy.com/event/christone-kingfish-ingram-29sep2021/