What’s up Denton: Local events calendar

(DENTON, NC) Live events are lining up on the Denton calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Denton:

Secondary School New Families Welcome Coffee Morning Misenheimer, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:30 AM

Address: 26 Paseo del Conde de los Gaitanes, 28109 Alcobendas

The ICS Parents' Association would be delighted to invite new ICS parents for coffee and refreshments.

Food Pantry Open – Sharing God’s Abundance Denton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 276 W 1st St, Denton, NC

Central UMC\'s Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday morning from 8:30 until 12:00 for "Sharing God\'s Abundance" to those in our community. Look for signs leading to the church entrance...

FCA Corn hole tournament Asheboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 1801 South Fayetteville Street, Asheboro, NC 27205

Saturday, October 9th, 2021 Randolph County FCA is hosting a fundraiser to provide FCA resources for coaches and athletes in our area.

Friends of the Library Meeting Denton, NC | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 310 W Salisbury St, Denton, NC

Time to get our Friends of the Library started again. Please join us as we construct our Friends group, our greatest library advocates,

I Am Because We Are Asheboro, NC | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Address: 1045 Mount Shepherd Road Extension, Asheboro, NC 27205

A Healing Space for Black Men and Women to address Internalized Oppression and the impact on the dynamics of Black Men, Women and Families.