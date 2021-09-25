What’s up Denton: Local events calendar
(DENTON, NC) Live events are lining up on the Denton calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Denton:
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 12:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:30 AM
Address: 26 Paseo del Conde de los Gaitanes, 28109 Alcobendas
The ICS Parents' Association would be delighted to invite new ICS parents for coffee and refreshments.
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:30 AM
Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 276 W 1st St, Denton, NC
Central UMC\'s Food Pantry is open every Tuesday and Thursday morning from 8:30 until 12:00 for "Sharing God\'s Abundance" to those in our community. Look for signs leading to the church entrance...
Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 11:00 AM
Address: 1801 South Fayetteville Street, Asheboro, NC 27205
Saturday, October 9th, 2021 Randolph County FCA is hosting a fundraiser to provide FCA resources for coaches and athletes in our area.
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM
Address: 310 W Salisbury St, Denton, NC
Time to get our Friends of the Library started again. Please join us as we construct our Friends group, our greatest library advocates,
Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:30 PM
Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 12:00 PM
Address: 1045 Mount Shepherd Road Extension, Asheboro, NC 27205
A Healing Space for Black Men and Women to address Internalized Oppression and the impact on the dynamics of Black Men, Women and Families.
