What’s up Fennville: Local events calendar

(FENNVILLE, MI) Live events are lining up on the Fennville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Fennville area:

Guardian Beer School - Off Flavor Training (Siebel) Saugatuck, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 3657 63rd Street, Saugatuck, MI 49453

OCTOBER 6 - OFF FLAVOR TRAINING (SIEBEL) (10 people per class, $20) (7-9PM)

BASE CAMP - SAUGATUCK LAUNCH 5 PM Douglas, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 2948 Blue Star Highway, Douglas, MI 49406

BASE CAMP - SAUGATUCK welcomes Kevin DeVries, Founder/President Grace Explorations, Co-Creator of BASE CAMP NATION, Explorer, and Survivor.

Apple Fest Fennville, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 2170 62nd Street, Fennville, MI 49408

Come join us September 25th at Apple Fest hosted at Virtue Farm in Fennville, Michigan!

Crane Orchards Cow Train & Hayrides Fennville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 6054 124th Ave, Fennville, MI

Cow Train The cow train is a great time for kids. It's a train of cows, and the kids love it! Note: If there is rain the cow train will not be running, Hayrides Experience a tractor driven hayride...

CPL CCW Class – Sunday – $95 Fennville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 2503 49th St, Fennville, MI

Our class is perfect for those with limited experience. Our specialty is working with new gun owners!