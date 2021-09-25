CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fennville, MI

What’s up Fennville: Local events calendar

Fennville News Flash
Fennville News Flash
 7 days ago

(FENNVILLE, MI) Live events are lining up on the Fennville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Fennville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32Ofsq_0c7uj8Ol00

Guardian Beer School - Off Flavor Training (Siebel)

Saugatuck, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Wed Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 3657 63rd Street, Saugatuck, MI 49453

OCTOBER 6 - OFF FLAVOR TRAINING (SIEBEL) (10 people per class, $20) (7-9PM)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v34kg_0c7uj8Ol00

BASE CAMP - SAUGATUCK LAUNCH 5 PM

Douglas, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Address: 2948 Blue Star Highway, Douglas, MI 49406

BASE CAMP - SAUGATUCK welcomes Kevin DeVries, Founder/President Grace Explorations, Co-Creator of BASE CAMP NATION, Explorer, and Survivor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08uAHb_0c7uj8Ol00

Apple Fest

Fennville, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 2170 62nd Street, Fennville, MI 49408

Come join us September 25th at Apple Fest hosted at Virtue Farm in Fennville, Michigan!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QyzpT_0c7uj8Ol00

Crane Orchards Cow Train & Hayrides

Fennville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 6054 124th Ave, Fennville, MI

Cow Train The cow train is a great time for kids. It's a train of cows, and the kids love it! Note: If there is rain the cow train will not be running, Hayrides Experience a tractor driven hayride...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zAGlh_0c7uj8Ol00

CPL CCW Class – Sunday – $95

Fennville, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Address: 2503 49th St, Fennville, MI

Our class is perfect for those with limited experience. Our specialty is working with new gun owners!

