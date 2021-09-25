Lewistown events calendar

(LEWISTOWN, MT) Lewistown is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Lewistown:

SBDC Website Bootcamp/ PTAC Marketing Discussion Lewistown, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 507 W Main St, Lewistown, MT

Does your business need a website? Are you intimidated or confused by the process? Would you like to learn how to create and manage your own business website? Then join us for an in depth online...

Harvest Dinner Winifred, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

ALC will host its annual harvest dinner from 11:30 - 2:00 Sunday, Sept. 26. Kids under 5 eat free. Ages 6-12 are $7, and 13+ are $12. We will serve turkey and all the trimmings, including homemade...

DGS JH FB vs Harlowton Stanford, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 104 4th Ave S, Stanford, MT

For additional information, updates on times and schedule, please contact your local schools.