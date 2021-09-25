Mineral events coming up

(MINERAL, VA) Live events are lining up on the Mineral calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mineral area:

Jazz jam at Cooling Pond Brewery Mineral, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 4411 Zachary Taylor Hwy, Mineral, VA

This free, family-friendly show takes place at the Cooling Pond Brewery's amphitheater and is open to the public. Some seating is available on the brewery's terrace, but the best views of the...

Happy Fall, Y'all Mineral, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Kid's activities, judge a pie-baking contest, Master Gardener's plant sale, pumpkin spice, pumpkin patch, locally grown mums, handmade fall decor, Crafter's Alley - plus all the other amazing...

Prayer Time Mineral, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 2352 Apple Grove Rd, Mineral, VA

Join us Sunday’s this month to pray for our community and special needs in our church.

World's Largest Ghost Hunt: Dunnlora Inn Mineral, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 903 Mineral Ave, Mineral, VA

𝐉𝐨𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚𝐧 𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐮𝐧𝐥𝐢𝐤𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫! On September 25th, paranormal teams and haunted locations across the globe will be...

Oktoberfest Mineral, VA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 208 Lake Front Dr, Mineral, VA

Sept 25th- Oct 17th for German Beer, live music performances, German dancing, authentic German food and fun activites for all.