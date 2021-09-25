CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlevoix, MI

Live events Charlevoix — what’s coming up

Charlevoix Daily
 7 days ago

(CHARLEVOIX, MI) Charlevoix is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Charlevoix:

Hike & Hops with Bier’s Inwood Brewery

Charlevoix, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: Charlevoix, MI

Join us for round two of Hike & Hops with LTC staff and Bier’s Inwood Brewery. The 1.5-mile trail traverses through a mix of apple orchards, woods, and farm fields, and follows a section of the...

Fall Fest

East Jordan, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 218 N Lake St, East Jordan, MI

East Jordan Tourist Park will be filled with food, live music, beer tents and more.

Regional Business After Hours

East Jordan, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 204 Water St, East Jordan, MI

The East Jordan, Charlevoix and Boyne City Chambers of Commerce invite you to join us for the Regional Business After Hours. We will be celebrating at the beautiful Boathouse on Lake Charlevoix...

Class #3: Great Decisions, The Two Koreas

Charlevoix, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 220 Clinton St, Charlevoix, MI

Lifelong Learning Classes:Class #3 Great Decisions, The Two Koreas.William Wadland, MD, Facilitator.Great Decisions briefing books, published by the Foreign Policy Association, are the primary...

FRISKE'S HARVEST FEST!

Ellsworth, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 10743 US-31 North, Ellsworth, MI

Kick off the fall season with some 'extraordinary farm fun' at Friske Farm Market’s Annual Harvest Festival! Saturday, September 25th, from 8 am-5pm. FAMILY FUN ACTIVITIES •U-Pick Apples •Mounds...

#Live Events#Hike Hops#Ltc#Bier S Inwood Brewery#Mi East#Friske Farm Market
Charlevoix, MI
ABOUT

With Charlevoix Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

