Live events coming up in York

(YORK, NE) York is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in York:

Friend Farmers' Market Friend, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 1515 1st St, Friend, NE

Season: Summer Market Hours: June - October 2021Tuesdays and Saturdays, 4.30PM - 8.30PM Location: Green Top Cafe -1515 1st Street

Food Distribution – Blue Valley Community Action – York York, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 3401 N Lincoln Ave, York, NE

York Food Pantry at Blue Valley Community Action Open 9am – 3pm on Tuesdays and Thursdays 3401 N Lincoln Ave York, NE (402) 362-3516Continue Reading

Fall Open House Bradshaw, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 705 Rd 22, Bradshaw, NE

The Colors of Fall will Delight You at Harmony Nursery! Bring your Friends & Family! Our Fall Festival begins Sept 13th - 30th with Regular Hours. Mon-Fri 9:00 am-5:30 pm. Saturdays 9:00 am-3:00...

T.L.C.'s Husker's Tailgate Party Aurora, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 2211 Q St, Aurora, NE

We built a beautiful patio at The Leadership Center. Then the pandemic hit so we couldn't enjoy it! That all changes on Saturday, September 25th! We are hosting a Huskers Tailgate and viewing...

GriefShare – Geneva Geneva, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 1043 G St, Geneva, NE

This is the evening session of GriefShare in Geneva, a support group for those who have lost a loved one. It does not matter about the relationship of the loved…