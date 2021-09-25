Grantsville events coming up

(GRANTSVILLE, UT) Live events are lining up on the Grantsville calendar.

These events are coming up in the Grantsville area:

Grantsville City Family Picnic at the Park Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Grantsville City Communities that Care proudly presents the first annual Grantsville City Family Picnic at the Park! About this Event Grantsville City Communities that Care proudly presents the...

The Resume Makeover Masterclass — Salt Lake City Magna, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Learn The Best Job Search Secrets To Effectively Finding, Landing and Thriving In Your Dream Job "Resume Makeover Masterclass" - Over 40,000+ People Taught! Get Up To 17 Interviews In As Little As...

Kiwanis of Tooele Installation Banquet Tooele, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

I would love to have your attendance at this years Tooele Kiwanis Installation Banquet, September 29, 6:00 pm. Tooele Technical College. Please RSVP. Respectfully Yours, Blair Hope

P.E.A.C.E (Pain Education and Community Empathy) Classes Tooele, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 151 North Main Street, USU Classroom, Tooele, UT 84074

This class is a community support group for those suffering with pain. Each month covers tools to deal with pain and offers peer support.

Tooele - Concealed Carry Class - Only $45 Tooele, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 8580 UT-36, Tooele, UT

Utah Concealed Carry Permit Class in Tooele, UT on Thursday Evening at 6 PM, September 30th, at the Comfort Inn & Suites, 8580 North Highway 36. $45 includes the required; instruction, paperwork...