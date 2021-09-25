CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grantsville, UT

Grantsville events coming up

Grantsville Times
Grantsville Times
 7 days ago

(GRANTSVILLE, UT) Live events are lining up on the Grantsville calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Grantsville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CtyY4_0c7uj1Dg00

Grantsville City Family Picnic at the Park

Grantsville, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Grantsville City Communities that Care proudly presents the first annual Grantsville City Family Picnic at the Park! About this Event Grantsville City Communities that Care proudly presents the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49JDpA_0c7uj1Dg00

The Resume Makeover Masterclass — Salt Lake City

Magna, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Learn The Best Job Search Secrets To Effectively Finding, Landing and Thriving In Your Dream Job "Resume Makeover Masterclass" - Over 40,000+ People Taught! Get Up To 17 Interviews In As Little As...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cSNIV_0c7uj1Dg00

Kiwanis of Tooele Installation Banquet

Tooele, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 PM

I would love to have your attendance at this years Tooele Kiwanis Installation Banquet, September 29, 6:00 pm. Tooele Technical College. Please RSVP. Respectfully Yours, Blair Hope

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ryw5F_0c7uj1Dg00

P.E.A.C.E (Pain Education and Community Empathy) Classes

Tooele, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 151 North Main Street, USU Classroom, Tooele, UT 84074

This class is a community support group for those suffering with pain. Each month covers tools to deal with pain and offers peer support.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qBwqK_0c7uj1Dg00

Tooele - Concealed Carry Class - Only $45

Tooele, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 8580 UT-36, Tooele, UT

Utah Concealed Carry Permit Class in Tooele, UT on Thursday Evening at 6 PM, September 30th, at the Comfort Inn & Suites, 8580 North Highway 36. $45 includes the required; instruction, paperwork...

Grantsville Times

Grantsville Times

Grantsville, UT
ABOUT

With Grantsville Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

