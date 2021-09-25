CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Odessa, MO

What’s up Odessa: Local events calendar

Odessa News Beat
Odessa News Beat
 7 days ago

(ODESSA, MO) Live events are coming to Odessa.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Odessa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PZ28f_0c7uj0Kx00

Odessa Farmers' Market

Odessa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

The Odessa Farmers’ Market has opened for the 2021 season. Local and regional vendors will bring fresh produce, flowers, eggs, baked goods, and craft items for sale. Come on out every Thursday...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Smo28_0c7uj0Kx00

Beginning Bellydance with Susan

Grain Valley, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1430 SW Eagles Pkwy, Grain Valley, MO

Join Susan for a brand new session of beginner bellydance, where you will learn the basic steps and fundamental concepts of the dance form. Classes are super fun and Susan is an amazing teacher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rk2id_0c7uj0Kx00

MWRA and Valley Speedway Championship night

Grain Valley, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 348 E Old Hwy 40, Grain Valley, MO

MWRA and Valley Speedway classes final points championship This is the final points night for all Valley classes and the final points championship race for the MWRA series and midgets. . This is...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JaOYl_0c7uj0Kx00

Matt Breit at Iron Kettle Brewing

Grain Valley, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 508 N Main St, Grain Valley, MO

Join us for a great night of food, drinks and LIVE music by Matt Breit!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17zOPi_0c7uj0Kx00

Stone Canyon at Pub & Patio

Grain Valley, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 640 Yennie St Suite B, Grain Valley, MO

Hop on your bike and come join Pub & Patio and Stone Canyon for Bike night. Bikes, music, drinks.... can't go wrong. You may also like the following events from Stone Canyon

