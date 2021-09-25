What’s up Odessa: Local events calendar

(ODESSA, MO) Live events are coming to Odessa.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Odessa:

Odessa Farmers' Market Odessa, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 PM

The Odessa Farmers’ Market has opened for the 2021 season. Local and regional vendors will bring fresh produce, flowers, eggs, baked goods, and craft items for sale. Come on out every Thursday...

Beginning Bellydance with Susan Grain Valley, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1430 SW Eagles Pkwy, Grain Valley, MO

Join Susan for a brand new session of beginner bellydance, where you will learn the basic steps and fundamental concepts of the dance form. Classes are super fun and Susan is an amazing teacher.

MWRA and Valley Speedway Championship night Grain Valley, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 348 E Old Hwy 40, Grain Valley, MO

MWRA and Valley Speedway classes final points championship This is the final points night for all Valley classes and the final points championship race for the MWRA series and midgets. . This is...

Matt Breit at Iron Kettle Brewing Grain Valley, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 508 N Main St, Grain Valley, MO

Join us for a great night of food, drinks and LIVE music by Matt Breit!

Stone Canyon at Pub & Patio Grain Valley, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 640 Yennie St Suite B, Grain Valley, MO

Hop on your bike and come join Pub & Patio and Stone Canyon for Bike night. Bikes, music, drinks.... can't go wrong.