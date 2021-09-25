Douglas events coming soon

(DOUGLAS, WY) Douglas is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Douglas area:

Ladies' Bible Study Douglas, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 09:30 AM

Address: 209 S 4th St, Douglas, WY

The Faithful - Heroes of the Old Testament 5 Session Study Starting on September 13 & 14 in the Fellowship Hall. Monday Evenings 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Class led by Abby Harris. Tuesday Morning...

Marriage Night at FBC Sponsored by Rightnow Media Douglas, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 209 S 4th St, Douglas, WY

Marriage Night Sponsored by Rightnow Media Saturday, September 25 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Free Dinner and Childcare Provided R.S.V.P. to FBC at 307.358.37247 Speakers: Aaron & Jamie Ivey Jonathan ...

CCL Glenrock Book & Brew: Discussion of THE VINE WITCH Glenrock, WY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 506 S 4th St, Glenrock, WY

Glenrock, Wyoming Food Festival. List of food, wine & beer festivals with cooking classes and food related events in Glenrock, Wyoming.

Converse County Republican Party Fall Banquet Douglas, WY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 09:00 PM

Address: 120 North 2nd Street, Douglas, WY 82633

Come support your local Republican Party. Fun and patriotic!