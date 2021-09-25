CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mammoth Lakes, CA

Mammoth Lakes events calendar

Mammoth Lakes Daily
Mammoth Lakes Daily
 7 days ago

(MAMMOTH LAKES, CA) Live events are lining up on the Mammoth Lakes calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Mammoth Lakes area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HZD2i_0c7uiyo900

New Wave Crave - Free Concert

June Lake, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 2588 CA-158, June Lake, CA

New Wave Crave - Free Concert is on Facebook. To connect with New Wave Crave - Free Concert, join Facebook today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=446dHh_0c7uiyo900

Knitting Circle @MAC

Mammoth Lakes, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 437 Old Mammoth Rd suite m, Mammoth Lakes, CA

Are you looking for a fun and creative way to spend a few hours? Mono Arts Council is announcing a new program - ???? ???????? ???????!? Our open studio space is a great way to enjoy knitting...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34FSl1_0c7uiyo900

Jelly Bread New Year's 2022

June Lake, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Dec 12, 10:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Dec 12, 11:30 PM

Address: 2588 California 158, June Lake, CA 93529

Ring in the New Year with Reno's best funk band

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yCxsV_0c7uiyo900

Afterburn: The Creek Fire Documentary

Lakeshore, CA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 59265 California 168, Lakeshore, CA 93634

Attend a preview screening of Afterburn: The Creek Fire Documentary

Related
NBC Los Angeles

Leaf Peepers, It's Go Time Around Mammoth Lakes

A leaf bidding farewell to its internal chlorophyll, as many leaves famously do in the fall?. That leaf is very much on its own schedule, which means that any human interested in seeing autumn's colorful show, the one that involves trees turning gold and orange, needs to make haste. In...
MAMMOTH LAKES, CA
funcheap.com

Fremont Opens Its Newest Park in Decades

On Saturday, September 18, 2021, Fremont celebrated the grand opening of the city’s newest community park in decades. The Lila Bringhurst Park officially opened to the public on August 18. The two-acre park, built by Lennar, Inc., is located on a four-acre site in Fremont’s Innovation District and is adjacent to Lila Bringhurst Elementary School and serves as a joint-use park with the Fremont Unified School District.
FREMONT, CA
theavtimes.com

“Structure” opens at MOAH Oct. 2

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Museum of Art and History on Wednesday announced the opening of Structure, a series of solo exhibitions featuring artists HK Zamani, Kimberly Brooks, Chelsea Dean, Mela M, Matjames Metson, Jim Richard, and Cinta Vidal. Additionally, pieces by Coleen Sterritt from MOAH’s permanent collection will be on display.
LANCASTER, CA
Antelope Valley Press

Restaurant adding second site on Lancaster Boulevard

LANCASTER — Happy Hours Bar & Grill will add a second location in the Antelope Valley, this time on Lancaster Boulevard, after the city’s Planning Commission approved a Conditional Use Permit for a Type 47 Alcoholic Beverage Control license that allows restaurants to sell beer, wine and distilled spirits for consumption on premises.
LANCASTER, CA
Mammoth Lakes Daily

Mammoth Lakes Daily

ABOUT

With Mammoth Lakes Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

