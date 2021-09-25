Live events on the horizon in Creston

(CRESTON, IA) Live events are lining up on the Creston calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Creston area:

Lance Nicolai, Mentalist Greenfield, IA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Nov 11, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Nov 11, 07:00 PM

Address: 154 Public Square, Greenfield, IA 50849

This show is very interactive and friendly for all age groups. There will be plenty of opportunities to participate on stage.

National Teddy Bear Day Event! Creston, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 200 W Howard St, Creston, IA

National Teddy Bear Day will be on Wednesday, September 8th - 9th. The library wants to celebrate all of our stuffed animal Friends by inviting you to an invite in the library! People of all ages...

Magic: The Gathering Creston, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 200 W Howard St, Creston, IA

Magic the Gathering Play a fun casual session of Magic the Gathering card game at the Library on Wednesday’s: September 1, September 15, and September 29 from 5 PM – 8 PM. Welcome decks donated to...

2021 Heartland Kunekune Show Greenfield, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 900 NE Elm St, Greenfield, IA

This is an AKPR sanctioned show. The main focus for the Heartland show is genetic improvement, promotion and preservation of the Kunekune Pig breed. Make sure you bring along your Whakanui and BH...

Nutrition Health 2021 Greenfield, IA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 154 Public Square, Greenfield, IA

Nutrition Health 2021 welcomes you all for the 19th International Conference on Nutrition and Fitness covers industry professionals and academic communities worldwide. The conference covers a wide...