Moab, UT

Moab events coming up

Moab News Alert
Moab News Alert
 7 days ago

(MOAB, UT) Live events are coming to Moab.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Moab:

New Mentor Orientation

Moab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 264 Fourth E St, Moab, UT

Grand Area Mentoring will offer a new mentor orientation on September 30th, 5-7pm, at HMK Elementary School. Learn more about supporting Moab's children at this no-obligation training. We will...

Harvest Heroes

Moab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 530 Fourth E St, Moab, UT

Activities: Food: Harvest Pizza & Pie Live Music Mini Plant Sale Blue Ribbon Produce, Jam, and Pie Contests Pie Walk Potato Sack Races, Cornhole and other games Facepainting, Flower Crowns, and more

Humanities in the Wild -

Moab, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Sep 28, 2021, 6:30 pm Author Humanities in the Wild Book Title Native Rock Imagery City Moab Statewide Region Venue Museum of Moab

INSPIRE YOUR SOUL’S JOURNEY RETREAT, RED CLIFFS LODGE MOAB, UTAH

Moab, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Jul 07, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Jul 07, 03:00 PM

Address: Mile Post 14 Hwy 128, Moab, UT 84532

INSPIRE YOUR SOUL’S JOURNEY RETREAT, RED CLIFFS LODGE MOAB, UTAH

3-day MTB skills camps in Moab, UT

Moab, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: Moab, UT 84532

Join us for three fantastic days of learning and shredding on Moab's world class trails. You'll leave with way more skills and confidence!

Moab, UT
