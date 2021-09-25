Gunnison calendar: Events coming up

(GUNNISON, CO) Gunnison has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Gunnison:

Mariachi Block Party Gunnison, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 102 S Main St, Gunnison, CO

The CBMF is excited to partner with the Gunnison Arts Center to host this Mariachi Block Party! You are invited to sip margaritas and enjoy the music! Celebrate the amazing art form that is...

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:15 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 102 S Main St, Gunnison, CO

Ballet/Tap Combo ~ (Ages 4 - 6) Wednesdays, 4:15 - 5:00 pm. September 29 - December 15. (No class 11/24) This combo dance class will introduce your little dancers to basic ballet vocab and...

Women’s Networking Night Gunnison, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Address: 122 W Tomichi Ave, Gunnison, CO

Join us for our September Women\'s Networking Night Join us Wednesday, September 29th at Blackstock Bistro in Gunnison from 5:30 - 7:30. Meet us upstairs and enjoy delicious appetizer READ MORE



New Library Public Input Session Gunnison, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 307 N Wisconsin St, Gunnison, CO

Please join us at 6pm at Gunnison Public Library on the evening of Wednesday September 22nd or Thursday September 23rd to help choose furniture for the new Gunnison Public Library. We will take...

September WNN Gunnison, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 122 W Tomichi Ave, Gunnison, CO

Join us Wednesday, September 29th at Blackstock Bistro in Gunnison from 5:30 - 7:30. Come network with the wonderful ladies of the Gunnison Valley.