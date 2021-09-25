Houghton events calendar

(HOUGHTON, MI) Live events are coming to Houghton.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Houghton:

Mabon Market Craft + Spirituality Fair Houghton, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 47420 M-26, Houghton, MI

Explore all upcoming mabon events in Houghton, Michigan, find information & tickets for upcoming mabon events happening in Houghton, Michigan.

Lake View Cemetery Walk Calumet, Calumet Twp, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 24090 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Calumet, MI

Lake View Cemetery holds the stories of more than 34,000 Copper Country individuals who rest there. Discover stories written in stone. A stroll through the beautiful park-like grounds of Lake View...

PUBLIC ENGAGEMENT NIGHT: “LIFE AFTER THE PARKING DECK” Houghton, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 408 E Montezuma Ave, Houghton, MI

The City of Houghton will hold a Public Engagement Night on Wednesday, September 29, 2021 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for the purpose of beginning a dialog to guide the city’s decision-making...

National Voter Registration Day (NVRD) at Michigan Tech Houghton, MI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1400 Townsend Dr, Houghton, MI

National Voter Registration Day (NVRD) is Tuesday, September 28, and Michigan Tech is planning to host voter registration tables outside on campus that day from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. Students and the...

99.3 The Lift presents Boy Band Review at The Calumet Theatre (Calumet, MI) Calumet, MI | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 340 6th Street, Calumet Township, MI 49913

Playing your favorites from Backstreet Boys, *NSYNC, New Kids On The Block, Boys II Men, One Direction, Jonas Borther, Justin Timberlake...