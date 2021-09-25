CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Manchester, IN

North Manchester calendar: Events coming up

 7 days ago

(NORTH MANCHESTER, IN) North Manchester has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around North Manchester:

Yarn Addicts

South Whitley, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 09:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 201 E Front St, South Whitley, IN

Bring your project and come to chat, share ideas, relax, or just hang out with other needlecraft enthusiasts.

Beginner Yoga

South Whitley, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:15 PM

Address: 201 E Front St, South Whitley, IN

Anna Richey (RYT 200) will lead you in a 45-minute gentle body-positive yoga session with a mix of breathwork (pranayama), physical exercise (asana), and meditation. The 1st & 3rd Wednesdays and...

Lego Club: Marble Maze

North Manchester, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: N Market St &, E 4th St, North Manchester, IN

Pick up our September book club book, The Midnight Library by Matt Haig, then join us via Zoom to discuss the book and to meet new friends! Join Zoom Meeting...

Tech Tuesday

South Whitley, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Address: 201 E Front St, South Whitley, IN

Library staff are available to answer individual technology questions about devices, email and apps.

Community Helpers: Police Cruiser

North Manchester, IN | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: N Market St &, E 4th St, North Manchester, IN

Join us in the NMPL parking lot to learn all about fun vehicles that assist our Community Helpers! A special outdoor display of books themed around our Community Helpers will be available during...

North Manchester, IN
CNN

Britney Spears says she still has 'a lot of healing to do'

(CNN) — Days after her father was suspended as conservator of her estate, Britney Spears said she's taking some time for self-care. "Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do," Spears posted Saturday on Instagram. In the post,...
CELEBRITIES
North Manchester, IN
ABOUT

With North Manchester Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

