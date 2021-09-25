What’s up Ferriday: Local events calendar

(FERRIDAY, LA) Ferriday has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ferriday:

Live Music at the Manor Natchez, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 600 Franklin St, Natchez, MS

Mosey down to Franklin Street any Friday night for lives tunes at the Natchez Manor. Free. 7–11 pm. natchezmanor.com

Funeral service Winnsboro, LA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 150 Guice Rd, Winnsboro, LA

Here is Willie Lee McMahon’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. We are sad to announce that on September 14, 2021 we had to say goodbye to Willie Lee McMahon of Wisner...

Tanner Usrey Live in Natchez, Mississippi Natchez, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:30 PM

Address: 511 Main Street, Natchez, MS 39120

Tanner Usrey is coming to Natchez, Mississippi. Come join us on Saturday, October 2nd. Tanner takes the stage at 9:30. Doors open at 6:00PM

7th Annual Christmas Tea at Magnolia Cottage Bed and Breakfast Natchez, MS | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Dec 12, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Dec 12, 01:00 PM

Address: 35 Homochitto Street, Natchez, MS 39120

GET INTO THE CHRISTMAS SPIRIT ONCE YOU ARRIVE AND FIND YOUR RESERVED SEATING!

Tour MAGNOLIA HALL during the Grand Fall Pilgrimage Natchez, MS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Oct 10, 03:00 PM

Address: 215 S Pearl St, Natchez, MS

A significant grande dame of the area’s historic mansions, regal Magnolia Hall, circa 1858, sits atop a slight plateau at the northeast corner of Pearl and Washington Streets in uptown Natchez...