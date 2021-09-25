Willcox calendar: Events coming up

(WILLCOX, AZ) Live events are coming to Willcox.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Willcox area:

2021 Wild Cuisine Dinner at Pillsbury Winery, Willcox Wine Weekend Willcox, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 6450 South Bennett Place, Willcox, AZ 85643

Wild Cuisine Dinner, $65 per person, wine bottle purchases available and $15 for camping

Mt. Graham- State HC Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Address: 1529 AZ-366, Safford, AZ

Since 1979. The Annual Mt. Graham Hill Climb is the Arizona State Hill Climb Championship for all registered USCF Arizona Cyclists This is a Mass Start Hill Climb Road Race. All Racers start at...

Mount Graham Hill Climb Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1529 AZ-366, Safford, AZ

Since 1979. The Annual Mt. Graham Hill Climb is the Arizona State Hill Climb Championship for all registered USCF Arizona Cyclists This is a Mass Start Hill Climb Road Race. All Racers start at...

Fall Pumpkin Celebration Willcox, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Address: 6405 W Williams Rd, Willcox, AZ

Fall time at the farm means pumpkins, hayrides, corn maze, sunflowers and fall weather! Bring the whole family for a fun-filled day in the country. Our 12.5-acre, 600,000-stalk corn maze opens...

Drag Takeover! Thatcher, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 2855 US-70, Thatcher, AZ

DRAG TAKEOVER!!! Join us a DRAG takes over Safford/Thatcher AZ Saturday Aug 28th!! About this Event come out and join - Jessica Michaels, Bianca D'Fonsi, Vivika D'Angelo Steele, Isis D'Frost and...