Willcox, AZ

Willcox calendar: Events coming up

Willcox Today
 7 days ago

(WILLCOX, AZ) Live events are coming to Willcox.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Willcox area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZjDTD_0c7uird400

2021 Wild Cuisine Dinner at Pillsbury Winery, Willcox Wine Weekend

Willcox, AZ | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 6450 South Bennett Place, Willcox, AZ 85643

Wild Cuisine Dinner, $65 per person, wine bottle purchases available and $15 for camping

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JghGL_0c7uird400

Mt. Graham- State HC

Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Address: 1529 AZ-366, Safford, AZ

Since 1979. The Annual Mt. Graham Hill Climb is the Arizona State Hill Climb Championship for all registered USCF Arizona Cyclists This is a Mass Start Hill Climb Road Race. All Racers start at...

Mount Graham Hill Climb

Safford, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1529 AZ-366, Safford, AZ

Since 1979. The Annual Mt. Graham Hill Climb is the Arizona State Hill Climb Championship for all registered USCF Arizona Cyclists This is a Mass Start Hill Climb Road Race. All Racers start at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05R8q5_0c7uird400

Fall Pumpkin Celebration

Willcox, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Address: 6405 W Williams Rd, Willcox, AZ

Fall time at the farm means pumpkins, hayrides, corn maze, sunflowers and fall weather! Bring the whole family for a fun-filled day in the country. Our 12.5-acre, 600,000-stalk corn maze opens...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44cLo6_0c7uird400

Drag Takeover!

Thatcher, AZ | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 2855 US-70, Thatcher, AZ

DRAG TAKEOVER!!! Join us a DRAG takes over Safford/Thatcher AZ Saturday Aug 28th!! About this Event come out and join - Jessica Michaels, Bianca D'Fonsi, Vivika D'Angelo Steele, Isis D'Frost and...

theavtimes.com

“Structure” opens at MOAH Oct. 2

LANCASTER – The Lancaster Museum of Art and History on Wednesday announced the opening of Structure, a series of solo exhibitions featuring artists HK Zamani, Kimberly Brooks, Chelsea Dean, Mela M, Matjames Metson, Jim Richard, and Cinta Vidal. Additionally, pieces by Coleen Sterritt from MOAH’s permanent collection will be on display.
LANCASTER, CA
Willcox Today

Willcox, AZ
ABOUT

With Willcox Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

