Crestone, CO

Events on the Crestone calendar

 7 days ago

(CRESTONE, CO) Crestone has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Crestone:

Sangre de Cristo 200-Mile Endurance Run

Westcliffe, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 6076 Co Rd 119, Westcliffe, CO

“Wilderness is not a luxury, but a necessity of the human spirit.” – Edward Abbey Come join us on the Rainbow Trail in the Sangre de Cristo mountains. Run beneath the watchful eye of these...

Gardner Farmers Market

Gardner, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Explore a land rich in history, natural wonders, and artistic inspiration. Experience the small town charm of Walsenburg, La Veta, Gardner, and Cuchara. Get the “full story” on the Highway of...

Dolores Huerta Prep Boys Varsity Soccer @ Alamosa

Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Fri Sep 09, 06:45 PM

The Alamosa (CO) varsity soccer team has a home non-conference game vs. Dolores Huerta Prep (Pueblo, CO) on Thursday, September 23 @ 6p.

Coffee Connections! — Alamosa County Chamber of Commerce

Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 420 San Juan Ave, Alamosa, CO

Stop in at The Roast on Wednesday from 9 AM to 10AM for casual networking and an opportunity to talk with the Alamosa Chamber and SLV SBCD. Gathering will be at the tables outside!

Oktobrufest-Alamosa

Alamosa, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 625 Main St, Alamosa, CO

When: September 25, 2021 all-day Where: Sunset Park, US Hwy 285, Alamosa, CO 81101 Map Link to Sunset Park https://goo.gl/maps/3HeTo5KDBD4dHaEs7

Crestone, CO
