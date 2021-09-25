Coming soon: Nucla events
(NUCLA, CO) Live events are coming to Nucla.
With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.
At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.
These events are coming up in the Nucla area:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 802 E Main St, Montrose, CO
Here is Coraleen L Burris’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Coraleen L Burris of Montrose, Colorado, born in Cortez, Colorado...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 PM
Address: 1001 N 2nd St, Montrose, CO
Draft horses and teamsters working together to replicate tasks performed on the farm. This is a FREE family event held in conjunction with the Mountain States Ranch Rodeo Finals
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM
Address: 1800 Pavilion Dr, Montrose, CO
MILLENNIUM WELLNESS LEADS THE WAY IN NATURAL HEALTHCARE Get an overview and learn how Medicare certified medicine can help us maintain optimum health with natural approaches to building our immune...
Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 PM
Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM
Address: 1800 East Pavilion Place, Montrose, CO 81401
We are excited to present the Ivalas Quartet, current Graduate String Quartet in Residence at CU Boulder.
Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM
Address: 25 Colorado Ave, Montrose, CO
In this 3 week class your child will explore a new book each week and put the story into motion with dress ups, pantomime and pretend. We will learn the basics of ballet, music and movement while...
Comments / 0