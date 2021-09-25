Coming soon: Nucla events

(NUCLA, CO) Live events are coming to Nucla.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Nucla area:

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 802 E Main St, Montrose, CO

Here is Coraleen L Burris's obituary. Please accept Echovita's sincere condolences. With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Coraleen L Burris of Montrose, Colorado, born in Cortez, Colorado...

Western Slope Draft Horse Challenge Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 1001 N 2nd St, Montrose, CO

Draft horses and teamsters working together to replicate tasks performed on the farm. This is a FREE family event held in conjunction with the Mountain States Ranch Rodeo Finals

MILLENNIUM WELLNESS LEADS THE WAY IN NATURAL HEALTHCARE Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1800 Pavilion Dr, Montrose, CO

MILLENNIUM WELLNESS LEADS THE WAY IN NATURAL HEALTHCARE Get an overview and learn how Medicare certified medicine can help us maintain optimum health with natural approaches to building our immune...

Ivalas Quartet MONTROSE Montrose, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 1800 East Pavilion Place, Montrose, CO 81401

We are excited to present the Ivalas Quartet, current Graduate String Quartet in Residence at CU Boulder.

Storybook Ballet with Miss Leeann (Drop-off toddler class) Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 25 Colorado Ave, Montrose, CO

In this 3 week class your child will explore a new book each week and put the story into motion with dress ups, pantomime and pretend. We will learn the basics of ballet, music and movement while...