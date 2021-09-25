CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nucla, CO

Coming soon: Nucla events

Nucla Digest
Nucla Digest
 7 days ago

(NUCLA, CO) Live events are coming to Nucla.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Nucla area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=227FPE_0c7uioE700

Viewing

Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 802 E Main St, Montrose, CO

Here is Coraleen L Burris’s obituary. Please accept Echovita’s sincere condolences. With heavy hearts, we announce the death of Coraleen L Burris of Montrose, Colorado, born in Cortez, Colorado...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mcezQ_0c7uioE700

Western Slope Draft Horse Challenge

Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 1001 N 2nd St, Montrose, CO

Draft horses and teamsters working together to replicate tasks performed on the farm. This is a FREE family event held in conjunction with the Mountain States Ranch Rodeo Finals

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uPY88_0c7uioE700

MILLENNIUM WELLNESS LEADS THE WAY IN NATURAL HEALTHCARE

Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1800 Pavilion Dr, Montrose, CO

MILLENNIUM WELLNESS LEADS THE WAY IN NATURAL HEALTHCARE Get an overview and learn how Medicare certified medicine can help us maintain optimum health with natural approaches to building our immune...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bfSnW_0c7uioE700

Ivalas Quartet MONTROSE

Montrose, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Nov 11, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Address: 1800 East Pavilion Place, Montrose, CO 81401

We are excited to present the Ivalas Quartet, current Graduate String Quartet in Residence at CU Boulder.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U0xfV_0c7uioE700

Storybook Ballet with Miss Leeann (Drop-off toddler class)

Montrose, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 25 Colorado Ave, Montrose, CO

In this 3 week class your child will explore a new book each week and put the story into motion with dress ups, pantomime and pretend. We will learn the basics of ballet, music and movement while...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball...
LOTTERY
CBS News

Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump's attorneys on Friday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montrose, CO
Obituaries
Colorado State
Colorado Obituaries
Montrose, CO
Government
City
Montrose, CO
Nucla, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
City
Cortez, CO
City
Nucla, CO
City
Boulder, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Teamsters#Music And Movement#Medicare#Co Draft#Co Millennium Wellness#Sun Nov 11
CNN

Britney Spears says she still has 'a lot of healing to do'

(CNN) — Days after her father was suspended as conservator of her estate, Britney Spears said she's taking some time for self-care. "Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do," Spears posted Saturday on Instagram. In the post,...
CELEBRITIES
Nucla Digest

Nucla Digest

Nucla, CO
10
Followers
269
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Nucla Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy