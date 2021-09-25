Coming soon: Verdigre events

(VERDIGRE, NE) Live events are lining up on the Verdigre calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Verdigre:

FNBO Archery Fest Live Acoustic Music Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 200 Levee St, Yankton, SD

Bring your lawn chairs and kick back while enjoying live music next to the beer garden. James Dean: 10am - 2pm Billy Lurken: 12:30pm - 2:30pm Mike Hilson: 3pm - 5pm You may also like the following...

BINGO — Creighton Community Radio Creighton, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

BINGO at the Creighton Public Library will be on Thursday, September 30th from 3:34pm to 5:00pm. div

Fall Workshops Fordyce, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 88781 557th Ave, Fordyce, NE

Porch Pots - $ varies $35-$60 Scarecrows - $25 Bring your scarecrow clothes or buy some from us Hydrangea Wreath - $25 Succulent Pumpkin $10 - $25 Please push "going" if you plan on coming Drop in...

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles! Springfield, SD | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 04:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Springfield, OR 57062

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Speed Dating for Professional Singles.

September Bragging Rights On Thursday Nights Yankton, SD | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Fri Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 124 Walnut St, Yankton, SD

Car and Motorcylce Gathering Supporting Non-Profit Organizations Locally Non-Profits will be providing a meal as a free-will offering. Come join us on the last Thrusday of the month from May until...