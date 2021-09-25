Homer calendar: Coming events

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(HOMER, AK) Homer is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Homer:

Ninilchik Group of AA

Ninilchik, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 15811 Sterling Hwy, Ninilchik, AK

This event listing provided for the Ninilchik community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. We want to hear from you if...

Homer Documentary Film Festival

Homer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 106 W Pioneer Ave, Homer, AK

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Wood Fire Workshop at Cynthia Morelli's in Homer AK — LO Ceramics

Homer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

As a class we will fire and reduction cool Cynthia Morelli’s catenary arch wood fired kiln. Come to class with bisque ware. Bisque ware can include porcelain, porcelaneous, stoneware, and most...

2021 Alaska REALTORS® Convention

Homer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 4786 Homer Spit Rd, Homer, AK

[button link="/alaska-realtors-convention/" type="big" class="event-button"] Convention Information[/button] [button link="/alaska-realtors-convention#schedule/" type="big" class="event-button...

Al-Anon Family Group

Homer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 126 W Pioneer Ave #1, Homer, AK

For friends families of alcoholics.Regular online meetings, visit https://al-anon-ak.org/ or contact for more information.Contact: (907) 299-2028

