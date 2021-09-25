Homer calendar: Coming events

(HOMER, AK) Homer is ready for live events.

Ninilchik Group of AA Ninilchik, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 PM

Address: 15811 Sterling Hwy, Ninilchik, AK

This event listing provided for the Ninilchik community events calendar. Community events are not associated with or sponsored by AARP, but may be of interest to you. We want to hear from you if...

Homer Documentary Film Festival Homer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 106 W Pioneer Ave, Homer, AK

Please call before attending any community events. It is likely that they will be postponed or canceled as a result of the coronavirus. You can find CDC coronavirus information at...

Wood Fire Workshop at Cynthia Morelli's in Homer AK — LO Ceramics Homer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 03:00 PM

As a class we will fire and reduction cool Cynthia Morelli’s catenary arch wood fired kiln. Come to class with bisque ware. Bisque ware can include porcelain, porcelaneous, stoneware, and most...

2021 Alaska REALTORS® Convention Homer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 4786 Homer Spit Rd, Homer, AK

[button link="/alaska-realtors-convention/" type="big" class="event-button"] Convention Information[/button] [button link="/alaska-realtors-convention#schedule/" type="big" class="event-button...

Al-Anon Family Group Homer, AK | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 126 W Pioneer Ave #1, Homer, AK

For friends families of alcoholics.Regular online meetings, visit https://al-anon-ak.org/ or contact for more information.Contact: (907) 299-2028