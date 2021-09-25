Livingston calendar: Coming events

(LIVINGSTON, WI) Live events are coming to Livingston.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Livingston:

Resume Preparation Workshop Platteville, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Join the CPDO staff for a resume preparation workshop! We will cover resume formatting tips to get you ready for the 2021 Fall Career Fair on October 7th! The workshop consists of a 30-minutes...

Platteville Farmer's Market Platteville, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Season: Summer and Fall Market Hours: May, 2021 - October, 2021 Saturdays, 8:00am - 12:00pm Location: City Hall Park - North Bonson Street and Market Street

LIVE MUSIC: Darin Shireman! Platteville, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 9315 State Rd 80, Platteville, WI

Come have a Sunday Funday with us and listen to Darin Shireman and his band play some music! we will also be serving brunch until 1 pm. tickets are $5 but if u have brunch beforehand, your ticket...

What is Critical Race Theory? Platteville, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 1 University Plaza, Platteville, WI

Since 2020, there have been discussions on Critical Race Theory. Politicians, school boards, and media figures alike have all moved to make teaching CRT illegal. The University of...

Turnin' Up the Heat Fall Classic Platteville, WI | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Address: 1155 N 2nd St, Platteville, WI

Join Badgerland Softball at Legion Park for it's second annual Turning Up the Heat Fall Classic! Kick off your Fall season with a four game guarantee to ensure your team is ready for the 2022...