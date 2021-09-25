CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nantucket, MA

Nantucket events calendar

 7 days ago

(NANTUCKET, MA) Live events are coming to Nantucket.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Nantucket:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35wBuh_0c7uijoU00

U.S. Mid-Amateur

Nantucket, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 100 Sankaty Rd, Nantucket, MA

Scoring, articles, photos, videos and all content related to the 2021 U.S. Mid-Amateur Championship, conducted by the USGA at Sankaty Head Golf Club, in Siasconset, Mass., Sept. 25-30.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RgAuP_0c7uijoU00

Fall into History at the Cooke House Legacy Gardens

Edgartown, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Visit our beautiful historic house campus for family activities, garden tours, and craft demonstrations. Suitable for all ages. Suggested donation $5. Weather permitting.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VKCVY_0c7uijoU00

Cape Poge Wildlife Tour

Edgartown, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 40 Rd To The Gut, Edgartown, MA

Enjoy an over-sand vehicle adventure to the remote Cape Poge Lighthouse on Chappaquiddick, Martha’s Vineyard. Climb the spiral staircase of the century-old wooden lighthouse and discover...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dguDV_0c7uijoU00

Climate, Coffee and Conversation: Resilience in Landscapes

Nantucket, MA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Address: 12 Straight Wharf, Nantucket, MA

ReMain Nantucket's Envision Resilience Nantucket Challenge team is excited to announce the launch of "Climate, Coffee and Conversation"—a series of roundtables kicking off this fall with local...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sGtmQ_0c7uijoU00

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Nantucket

Nantucket, MA | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Nantucket, MA 02554

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

Nantucket Voice

Nantucket Voice

Nantucket, MA
ABOUT

With Nantucket Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

