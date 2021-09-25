CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgway, IL

Ridgway calendar: Coming events

Ridgway News Watch
Ridgway News Watch
 7 days ago

(RIDGWAY, IL) Ridgway is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ridgway:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lFyA3_0c7uih3200

Camp Ondessonk Art Reception

Harrisburg, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 2 W Walnut St, Harrisburg, IL

What a great opportunity to see the work of talented artists who are inspired by the beauty of southern Illinois. We are taking several of our artists down to Southern Illinois so that they can...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0K2U3G_0c7uih3200

Octoberfest

Harrisburg, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 35 S Vine St Suite 3, Harrisburg, IL

Octoberfest beer, music, lederhosen, dancing, axe throwing, games and more

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gv7yx_0c7uih3200

GlasTone Live At Eagles

Morganfield, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 108 N Court St, Morganfield, KY

Cornfestival after party!!! Open to members and non members!! 21+ and no cover charge

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DlAU1_0c7uih3200

McLeansboro Meet and Greet

McLeansboro, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Join us at The Big Red Barn for a meet and greet with Darren Bailey! $20 Per Ticket includes entry and a BBQ Dinner by Deep South.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DVv7W_0c7uih3200

Ron Gidcumb @ Shotgun Eddys

Eddyville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ron Gidcumb @ Shotgun Eddys is on Facebook. To connect with Ron Gidcumb @ Shotgun Eddys, join Facebook today.

