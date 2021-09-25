Ridgway calendar: Coming events

(RIDGWAY, IL) Ridgway is ready for live events.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Ridgway:

Camp Ondessonk Art Reception Harrisburg, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 2 W Walnut St, Harrisburg, IL

What a great opportunity to see the work of talented artists who are inspired by the beauty of southern Illinois. We are taking several of our artists down to Southern Illinois so that they can...

Octoberfest Harrisburg, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 35 S Vine St Suite 3, Harrisburg, IL

Octoberfest beer, music, lederhosen, dancing, axe throwing, games and more

GlasTone Live At Eagles Morganfield, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 108 N Court St, Morganfield, KY

Cornfestival after party!!! Open to members and non members!! 21+ and no cover charge

McLeansboro Meet and Greet McLeansboro, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Join us at The Big Red Barn for a meet and greet with Darren Bailey! $20 Per Ticket includes entry and a BBQ Dinner by Deep South.

Ron Gidcumb @ Shotgun Eddys Eddyville, IL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ron Gidcumb @ Shotgun Eddys is on Facebook. To connect with Ron Gidcumb @ Shotgun Eddys, join Facebook today.