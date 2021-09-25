Silverton calendar: Events coming up

(SILVERTON, TX) Live events are lining up on the Silverton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Silverton area:

OQS Fall Retreat Happy, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 37201 FM1721, Happy, TX

Join us for a fun filled 3 or 4 day quilt retreat hosted by Ogallala Quilter's Society. Complete information and registration forms can be found on our website www.ogallalaqui

Pat Green: Quitaque, TX Quitaque, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 204 S 1st St, Quitaque, TX

Patrick Craven "Pat" Green (born 5 April 1972) is a Grammy Award nominated American Country artist from San Antonio, Texas.

BisonFest 2021 Quitaque, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:30 PM

BisonFest 2021 hè nant'à Facebook. Per cunnettatti à BisonFest 2021, raghjunghji à Facebook oghje.

Snag Your Table Turkey, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 201 3rd St, Turkey, TX

Snag Your Table at Hotel Turkey on a Friday or Saturday Night!

Bart Crow at Hotel Turkey Turkey, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 201 3rd St, Turkey, TX

Bart Crow, yall. At Hotel Turkey. BART CROW AT HOTEL TURKEY!! We are excited if you can't tell. Truly one of the Texas greats, we will be hosting an intimate night of stories and songs with the...