Richfield, ID

What’s up Richfield: Local events calendar

Richfield Post
 7 days ago

(RICHFIELD, ID) Richfield is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Richfield area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04pg83_0c7uifHa00

Thousand Spring Festival of the Arts

Wendell, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1205 Thousand Springs Grade, Wendell, ID

The Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts is the premier fall arts festival with over 100 artists, live music and delicious food. There are dozens of vendors each year. In 2019, more than 5,000...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07153I_0c7uifHa00

Alzheimer’s Among Us

Hailey, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 721 3rd Ave S, Hailey, ID

Medical science has not yet figured out exactly what causes Alzheimer’s disease, nor are there scientifically proven ways to treat it. What we do know is that early identification of changes in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UttsF_0c7uifHa00

Advanced Obedience — Saragold Kennels

Twin Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Expanding on skills learned in Beginner Obedience class, students will enjoy enhancing the bond with their dog through challenging games and relationship building exercises. Advanced obedience...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ER5dB_0c7uifHa00

Jerome Farmers Market

Jerome, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 392 E 300 S, Jerome, ID

Season:Summer Market Hours:June 5 - October, 2021Saturdays, 9am - 1pm Location:Mountain View Barn, 382 East 300 South, Jerome, Idaho 83338

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21wxyJ_0c7uifHa00

Connection and Grace; How to Win at Parenting in the Real World

Hailey, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 101 2nd Ave S, Hailey, ID

Lindsay Adams, LCSW, and Paige Bruce, NCC, LPC team up to provide you with the down-and-dirty on how to WIN at parenting in the real world. About this Event There's the idea of conscious...

Richfield Post

Richfield, ID
ABOUT

With Richfield Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

