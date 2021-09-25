What’s up Richfield: Local events calendar

(RICHFIELD, ID) Richfield is ready for live events.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Richfield area:

Thousand Spring Festival of the Arts Wendell, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 1205 Thousand Springs Grade, Wendell, ID

The Thousand Springs Festival of the Arts is the premier fall arts festival with over 100 artists, live music and delicious food. There are dozens of vendors each year. In 2019, more than 5,000...

Alzheimer’s Among Us Hailey, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 721 3rd Ave S, Hailey, ID

Medical science has not yet figured out exactly what causes Alzheimer’s disease, nor are there scientifically proven ways to treat it. What we do know is that early identification of changes in...

Advanced Obedience — Saragold Kennels Twin Falls, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Expanding on skills learned in Beginner Obedience class, students will enjoy enhancing the bond with their dog through challenging games and relationship building exercises. Advanced obedience...

Jerome Farmers Market Jerome, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 392 E 300 S, Jerome, ID

Season:Summer Market Hours:June 5 - October, 2021Saturdays, 9am - 1pm Location:Mountain View Barn, 382 East 300 South, Jerome, Idaho 83338

Connection and Grace; How to Win at Parenting in the Real World Hailey, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:30 PM

Address: 101 2nd Ave S, Hailey, ID

Lindsay Adams, LCSW, and Paige Bruce, NCC, LPC team up to provide you with the down-and-dirty on how to WIN at parenting in the real world. About this Event There's the idea of conscious...