Coming soon: Devils Lake events

(DEVILS LAKE, ND) Devils Lake has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Devils Lake:

Fall Retreat Devils Lake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 220 Woodland Ave, Devils Lake, ND

Fall Retreat is a weekend designed to help you connect with God and grow deeper friendships. We get to respond to God’s invitation to deeper relationship with him. We do this by engaging in...

CPR Class Devils Lake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 804 5th St SE, Devils Lake, ND

Heart-saver CPR, First Aid and AED is a video based, instructor-lead course that teaches those in attendance critical skills needed to recognize, respond and manage an emergency until the...

Nurse Assistant (CNA) Training Devils Lake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1598 United States, 1801 College Dr N, Devils Lake, ND

This training program consists of a combination of Nurse Assistant theory, lab, and clinical instruction. Students attend this in-person training according to a predetermined schedule.

New Rockford Mobile Food Pantry New Rockford, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:45 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:45 AM

Address: 116 1st Ave N, New Rockford, ND

New Rockford Mobile Food Pantry is on Facebook. To connect with New Rockford Mobile Food Pantry, join Facebook today.