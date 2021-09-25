Coming soon: Devils Lake events

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils Lake, ND

 7 days ago

(DEVILS LAKE, ND) Devils Lake has a full slate of live events coming up.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Devils Lake:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ru7Lr_0c7uieOr00

Fall Retreat

Devils Lake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 220 Woodland Ave, Devils Lake, ND

Fall Retreat is a weekend designed to help you connect with God and grow deeper friendships. We get to respond to God’s invitation to deeper relationship with him. We do this by engaging in...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Xo0Cu_0c7uieOr00

CPR Class

Devils Lake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 804 5th St SE, Devils Lake, ND

Heart-saver CPR, First Aid and AED is a video based, instructor-lead course that teaches those in attendance critical skills needed to recognize, respond and manage an emergency until the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nM1xj_0c7uieOr00

Nurse Assistant (CNA) Training

Devils Lake, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 04:59 PM

Address: 1598 United States, 1801 College Dr N, Devils Lake, ND

This training program consists of a combination of Nurse Assistant theory, lab, and clinical instruction. Students attend this in-person training according to a predetermined schedule.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3A9Pvu_0c7uieOr00

New Rockford Mobile Food Pantry

New Rockford, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:45 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 09:45 AM

Address: 116 1st Ave N, New Rockford, ND

New Rockford Mobile Food Pantry is on Facebook. To connect with New Rockford Mobile Food Pantry, join Facebook today.

ABOUT

With Devils Lake Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

