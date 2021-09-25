Live events Happy — what’s coming up

(HAPPY, TX) Happy has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Happy area:

Live Music! by Strange Saints Canyon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 19290 Farm to market 1541, Canyon, TX

Come out for the sounds of Strange Saints this Saturday night from 5p-8p at Bar Z Winery. Tasting room opens at 3p and flights go until 5:30p. See you there!



Open House Canyon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 1610 5th Ave, Canyon, TX

Open House at The Hideaway Salon and Day Spa, 1610 5th Ave, Canyon, TX 79015, Canyon, United States on Sat Sep 25 2021 at 10:00 am to 12:00 pm

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 203 Victory Dr, Canyon, TX

IN PERSON: JBK Legacy Hall on the WTAMU campus ONLINE: Register at https://bit.ly/csaw_aron For this next installment in CSAW’s Garry L. Nall Lecture in Western Studies, Stephen Aron will tour...

Mobile Office in Tulia Tulia, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:30 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 127 SW 2nd St #100, Tulia, TX

The Mobile Workforce Unit is a moving extension of the Workforce Center, bringing services directly to customers in need, through the multiple computer stations with internet access that allow job...

Scrapmare Fall Retreat 2021 Canyon, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 07:55 AM

Address: 300 16th St, Canyon, TX

Scrapmare Fall Retreat 2021 at Cole Community Center, 300 16th St, Canyon, TX 79015, Canyon, United States on Fri Sep 24 2021 at 09:00 am to Sun Sep 26 2021 at 11:55 am