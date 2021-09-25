Steele events coming up

(STEELE, ND) Steele has a full slate of live events coming up.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Steele:

CHS 20 Year Reunion at Black Leg Ranch Sterling, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:59 PM

Address: 24750 62nd Avenue Southeast, McKenzie, ND 58572

So excited for our 20 year reunion at Jay’s ranch! Please continue to see updates on the Century High School reunion FB page.

9/25/21 [Private] Fun Pianos Dueling Pianos McKenzie, ND Wedding McKenzie, ND | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Address: 24750 62nd Ave SE, McKenzie, ND

Fun Pianos dueling pianos comes to McKenzie, ND! Thank you for bringing the FUN PIANOS dueling pianos show to McKenzie, ND on Saturday September 25th, 2021 for a #Wedding! FUN PIANOS dueling...

Hello Fears! Bismarck, ND | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Aug 08, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Aug 08, 02:15 PM

Address: 315 South 5th Street, Bismarck, ND 58504

Hello Fears: Crush Your Comfort Zone and Become Who You’re Meant To Be