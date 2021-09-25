CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evant, TX

Evant calendar: What's coming up

 7 days ago

(EVANT, TX) Live events are coming to Evant.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Evant:

NA Meetings

Copperas Cove, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Copperas Cove is situated in Central Texas. It is known as the “Five Hills” area due to the agglomeration of hills surrounding it. Some of the residents of this area are involved in frequent...

Monday Night Prayer Meeting

Gatesville, TX | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Join us every Monday in focused prayer! Monday night prayer meeting is a time when people of like-minded faith join together in prayer for individuals, our city, our nation, and this world. Feel...

Wandern für Alle: Forbach - Traumpfad und Latschigfelsen

Gatesville, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 AM

Address: 76596, Am Bahnhof Forbach, 76596 Forbach

Wir starten am Bahnhof in Forbach. Schon nach ein paar Minuten verlassen wir den Ort und vor uns öffnet sich eine malerische Landschaft...

MicroMania Midget Wrestling: Copperas Cove, Ca at Fubar

Copperas Cove, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 181 West Highway 190, Copperas Cove, TX 76522

MicroMania Midget Wrestling returns to Copperas Cove, TX at Fubar Sunday October 10th 2021

6th Annual Mommy/Daddy & Me Sweetheart Tea-Princesses & Pirates of Pawzance

Copperas Cove, TX | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Feb 02, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Feb 02, 02:00 PM

Address: 1206 West Avenue B, Copperas Cove, TX 76522

Learn ettiquette and manners in a most fun way in our Princesses & Pirates Sweetheart Tea!

Evant Today

Evant Today

Evant, TX
With Evant Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

