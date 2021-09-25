CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great River, NY

Great River events coming soon

 7 days ago

(GREAT RIVER, NY) Live events are lining up on the Great River calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Great River:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2016to_0c7uiZw600

Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella

Oakdale, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 01:30 PM

Address: 931 Montauk Hwy, Oakdale, NY

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s enchanting adaptation of the timeless fairytale, Cinderella, was their only musical originally composed for television. Since then, Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11sv14_0c7uiZw600

Chef Rob's Apple Festival (East Islip)

East Islip, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 381 E Main St, East Islip, NY

Saturday September 25, 2021: Event listing from East Islip Public Library: Saturday, September 25 from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PMJoin Chef Rob in making...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LAkkD_0c7uiZw600

Life's Question

Oakdale, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Nov 11, 03:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Nov 11, 08:00 PM

Address: 4608 Sunrise Hwy, Oakdale, NY 11769

Life's Question, DARE, Silenus, Warehouse, Yesduke and Restrict at Shakers on Thursday November 11th 2021

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05QzGH_0c7uiZw600

The Return of Hair of the Hound Brunch!

Islip, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 528 Main St, Islip, NY

Get ready for some more Hair of the Hound brunch partyin' with us! Our famous party brunch makes it's return to Islip on September 25th with DJ Tony Tone! Give us a call to reserve your table at...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A6QsR_0c7uiZw600

Sanction

Oakdale, NY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Oct 10, 12:30 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Address: 4608 Sunrise Hwy, Oakdale, NY 11769

Sanction, Queensway, Vatican, Foreign Hands, Silenus, Jab at Shakers Pub on Sunday October 10th

ABOUT

With Great River Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

