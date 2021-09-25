CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Loa, UT

Loa calendar: What's coming up

Loa Today
Loa Today
 7 days ago

(LOA, UT) Live events are lining up on the Loa calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Loa:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22itoG_0c7uiY3N00

Sept 28th Paint Night

Monroe, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 152 W 100 S, Monroe, UT

September 28th 7pm to 9pm (or when done) $25.00 per painter $10.00 deposit due to reserve your spot, $15.00 due the night of class. We provide the supplies needed, step by step instructions and...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3k4Uv2_0c7uiY3N00

Primitive Skills Weekend Workshop Retreat with Matt Graham

Boulder, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 3621 Hells Backbone Road, Boulder, UT 84716

Join primitive skills expert Matt Graham for a weekend in the wilderness filled with learning some of the most important bushcraft skills.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MD9Dc_0c7uiY3N00

Spirit Dive — Boulder Mountain Guest Ranch

Boulder, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 3995 Hells Backbone Rd, Boulder, UT

After a sold-out retreat in 2019, Boulder Mountain Guest Ranch is thrilled to welcome back East Forest for the the East Forest "Spirit Dive" Retreat this fall! Join internationally-recognized...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eszn8_0c7uiY3N00

Richfield Veteran's Outreach

Richfield, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:10 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:30 AM

An outreach representative from the Utah Department of Veterans Affairs will be in the Richfield Workforce Services office at 9:30 PM (Time may vary depending on number of customers. Do not arrive...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RcSTz_0c7uiY3N00

2021 5K Zombie Run & Preparedness Challenge

Sevier, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 3820 Clear Creek Canyon Road, Sevier, UT 84766

WARNING!! Zombies have invaded the Park! Come and enjoy a night out at the Fall Festival and at dark, prepare to run from Zombies!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball...
LOTTERY
CBS News

Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump's attorneys on Friday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Government
City
Loa, UT
City
Boulder, UT
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stand Up Comedy#Guest Ranch#Sun Oct 10#Ut#The The East Forest
CNN

Britney Spears says she still has 'a lot of healing to do'

(CNN) — Days after her father was suspended as conservator of her estate, Britney Spears said she's taking some time for self-care. "Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do," Spears posted Saturday on Instagram. In the post,...
CELEBRITIES
Loa Today

Loa Today

Loa, UT
10
Followers
271
Post
352
Views
ABOUT

With Loa Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy