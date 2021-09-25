Loa calendar: What's coming up

(LOA, UT) Live events are lining up on the Loa calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Loa:

Sept 28th Paint Night Monroe, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 152 W 100 S, Monroe, UT

September 28th 7pm to 9pm (or when done) $25.00 per painter $10.00 deposit due to reserve your spot, $15.00 due the night of class. We provide the supplies needed, step by step instructions and...

Primitive Skills Weekend Workshop Retreat with Matt Graham Boulder, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 11:00 AM

Address: 3621 Hells Backbone Road, Boulder, UT 84716

Join primitive skills expert Matt Graham for a weekend in the wilderness filled with learning some of the most important bushcraft skills.

Spirit Dive — Boulder Mountain Guest Ranch Boulder, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Address: 3995 Hells Backbone Rd, Boulder, UT

After a sold-out retreat in 2019, Boulder Mountain Guest Ranch is thrilled to welcome back East Forest for the the East Forest "Spirit Dive" Retreat this fall! Join internationally-recognized...

Richfield Veteran's Outreach Richfield, UT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 09:10 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:30 AM

An outreach representative from the Utah Department of Veterans Affairs will be in the Richfield Workforce Services office at 9:30 PM (Time may vary depending on number of customers. Do not arrive...

2021 5K Zombie Run & Preparedness Challenge Sevier, UT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:30 PM

Address: 3820 Clear Creek Canyon Road, Sevier, UT 84766

WARNING!! Zombies have invaded the Park! Come and enjoy a night out at the Fall Festival and at dark, prepare to run from Zombies!