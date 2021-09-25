Events on the Theodosia calendar

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theodosia, MO

(THEODOSIA, MO) Live events are coming to Theodosia.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Theodosia:

Yellville Fire Department Open House/Meet & Greet

Yellville, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Free food, obstacle course for the kids, raffle for a family gift basket full of all kinds of great items, meet and greet with the members of the Yellville Fire Department. Tickets for raffle will...

Sr. Box Program Packing Party

Mountain Home, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Interested in volunteering for a morning? We'll be packing 549 boxes of food to be shared with senior citizens across our service area. Come enjoy the morning with us! Please RSVP by emailing...

GriefShare Grief Recovery Support Group

Mountain Home, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 03:30 PM

Address: 1365 Eastside Center Ct, Mountain Home, AR

GriefShare is a 13-week grief support group for those who have lost a loved one. Each session involves a video presentation of insights, testimony and teaching about experiencing the grieving...

Booster Club Meeting

Flippin, AR | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 11:30 AM

All events in Flippin, Find information and tickets of upcoming events in Flippin like parties, concerts, meets,shows, sports, club, reunion, Performance

Fish for Possibilities

Kirbyville, MO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 727 Warren Rd, Kirbyville, MO

Coffee Creations is partnering with K Dock Marina in Kirbyville, MO to help us host our first annual fishing tournament. All processes are going towards Coffee Creation and its employees.

Theodosia Digest

With Theodosia Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

