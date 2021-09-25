CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indian Lake, NY

Events on the Indian Lake calendar

Indian Lake Post
Indian Lake Post
 7 days ago

(INDIAN LAKE, NY) Live events are lining up on the Indian Lake calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Indian Lake area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CDbxC_0c7uiUWT00

Minerva CSD-NY #26211

Minerva, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 04:15 PM

Auctions International Inc. is having Minerva CSD-NY #26211 in Olmstedville NY on Sep 30, 2021. Preview auction items for sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01y8yB_0c7uiUWT00

Free Tech Support with Peter Newell

Speculator, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 2864 NY-8, Speculator, NY

Free Tech Support Clinic Thursday, September 30 from 3 to 7 pm, at the Lake Pleasant Public Library Library. Let Peter Newel lead the way with a free tech support clinic. Bring your questions and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wCrjD_0c7uiUWT00

Ministers Retreat — NYMN

Speculator, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 106 Downey Rd, Speculator, NY

Begins with Dinner on Monday September 27th and ends at Lunch on Wednesday the 29th RETREAT SPEAKER: Gordon MacDonald, author of “Ordering Your Private World” COST: Single Room $260. Double Room...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jo0gc_0c7uiUWT00

Apple Fest!- Speculator

Speculator, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: NY-30, Speculator, NY

If you are heading to the Adirondacks this Fall to check out the foliage, swing into Speculator to join the Historical Society of Lake Pleasant and Speculator in celebrating their annual...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DMn9s_0c7uiUWT00

Town of Long Lake-NY #26134

Long Lake, NY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:11 PM

Town of Long Lake-NY #26134 by Auctions International Inc. is coming to Long Lake NY. Find the auction date and venue, auction items for sale, and learn how to bid.

Indian Lake Post

Indian Lake, NY
ABOUT

With Indian Lake Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

