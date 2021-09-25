Culbertson events coming up

(CULBERTSON, NE) Culbertson has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

These events are coming up in the Culbertson area:

Elevate 1 mile/5K Run/Walk Mc Cook, NE | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 AM

Address: 801 West C Street, McCook, NE 69001

Elevate Wellness and Physical Therapy is excited to be hosting a 1 mile and 5K walk/run to celebrate PT month this October!

CrustBuster Spring Tooth Ludell, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 08:00 AM

CrustBuster Spring Tooth, 28' Width, 6.40-15 Tires, 2 Sets Of Hydraulics -Hoses Show Wear/Need Replaced, SN: SC-1516

MAHC Co-op Classes McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 507 W B St, McCook, NE

McCook Area Homeschool Co-op Classes - art, music, sports, and more! Three hours each week for all ages, designed to serve your family's needs.

Oberlin Cross Country Meet Oberlin, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 605 E Commercial St, Oberlin, KS

MileSplits official meet page for the 2021 Oberlin Cross Country Meet, hosted by FAT Dog Timing in Oberlin KS. Starting Tuesday, September 28th.

Smokin' on the Beaver 2021 Atwood, KS | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:45 PM

Address: 693 N Lake Rd, Atwood, KS

Smokin' on the Beaver 2021 is on Facebook. To connect with Smokin' on the Beaver 2021, join Facebook today.