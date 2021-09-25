CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terreton, ID

Terreton events coming soon

Terreton Digest
Terreton Digest
 7 days ago

(TERRETON, ID) Live events are lining up on the Terreton calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be shared remotely in new ways, enriched remote versions of everything from live talks to stand-up comedy are cropping up.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Terreton:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o4o7N_0c7uiSl100

Boo at the Idaho Falls Zoo 2021

Idaho Falls, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 08:00 PM

Address: 2725 Carnival Way, Idaho Falls, ID 83402

Enjoy over 500,000 lights, 1000 pumpkins, light sculptures, decorations and trick-or-treat stations throughout the zoo. This “Merry not Scar

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1evKjr_0c7uiSl100

Open Mic Night

Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Open Mic Night is held every Tuesday night in the Hyrum Manwaring Center from 7 to 8:30. BYU-Idaho puts on a variety of activities for students, one of them being Open Mic Night. This weekly...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XJ0Jk_0c7uiSl100

Concert in Rexburg feat Suit Up, Soldier & Rally

Rexburg, ID | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 2 East Main Street, Rexburg, ID 83440

Romance Theater Presents Suit Up, Soldier in concert with special guests Rally!

Soccer - Mixed League Registration

Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 07:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Come play with friends, roommates, or a ward team. Check us out on Campus Recreation to find out some of the fun things you can do this semester! Most games are played on Tuesday, Wednesday or...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TZ6qo_0c7uiSl100

HERBAL TINCTURE KIT CLASS with ZOE

Rexburg, ID | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 AM

The PLAN for the morning portion of this class 930-1230 is to learn how to create an unexpected childbirth response HERBAL TINCTURE KIT> IN the after noon after lunch (provided) 1-4pm we will be...

ABC News

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball...
LOTTERY
CBS News

Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump's attorneys on Friday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against...
POTUS
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
CNN

Britney Spears says she still has 'a lot of healing to do'

(CNN) — Days after her father was suspended as conservator of her estate, Britney Spears said she's taking some time for self-care. "Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do," Spears posted Saturday on Instagram. In the post,...
CELEBRITIES
