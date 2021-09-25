Coming soon: Pittsburg events

(PITTSBURG, NH) Live events are lining up on the Pittsburg calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pittsburg:

Whimsy Summer Swing. Stratford, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Whimsy Summer Swing. Hosted By A-Dora-ble Creations. Event starts at Sat Sep 25 2021 at 02:00 pm and happening at North Stratford., Mark your calendar! Sept 25 at 2. We will be painting this Step...

Championship Night - Wicked Good Tour: Wicked Good, Street Stocks, Lil Rascals Northumberland, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM

Address: 78 Craggy Rd, Northumberland, NH

Divisions: Wicked Good, Street Stocks, Lil Rascals, Formula Fours, Bone Stock 4 Cylinders, Bone Stock 68 Cylinders, Dare Devils

Football Sunday Rangeley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Address: 976 Saddleback Mountain Rd, Rangeley, ME

It's game time! Pull up a bar stool or grab a table with friends - The Pub at Saddleback has your Sunday Football line up covered. Enjoy food & drink specials while you watch the game.

Indian Stream Community Health Center, Inc. Colebrook, NH | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 141 Corliss Ln, Colebrook, NH

FREE Mammograms, Pap tests and other screening and diagnostic services for those individuals who qualify.

Family Fall Festival Rangeley, ME | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Address: 25 Dallas Hill Rd, Rangeley, ME

RHW Fall Family Festival is a free event for the children of our community! There will be games, crafts, music, food and so much more! Call Joanne for more information (207)670-5236