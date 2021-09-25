Coming soon: Pittsburg events
(PITTSBURG, NH) Live events are lining up on the Pittsburg calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.
Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Pittsburg:
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Whimsy Summer Swing. Hosted By A-Dora-ble Creations. Event starts at Sat Sep 25 2021 at 02:00 pm and happening at North Stratford., Mark your calendar! Sept 25 at 2. We will be painting this Step...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 PM
Address: 78 Craggy Rd, Northumberland, NH
Divisions: Wicked Good, Street Stocks, Lil Rascals, Formula Fours, Bone Stock 4 Cylinders, Bone Stock 68 Cylinders, Dare Devils
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 PM
Address: 976 Saddleback Mountain Rd, Rangeley, ME
It's game time! Pull up a bar stool or grab a table with friends - The Pub at Saddleback has your Sunday Football line up covered. Enjoy food & drink specials while you watch the game.
Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 AM
Ends at: Mon Sep 09, 04:00 PM
Address: 141 Corliss Ln, Colebrook, NH
FREE Mammograms, Pap tests and other screening and diagnostic services for those individuals who qualify.
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 07:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 11:00 AM
Address: 25 Dallas Hill Rd, Rangeley, ME
RHW Fall Family Festival is a free event for the children of our community! There will be games, crafts, music, food and so much more! Call Joanne for more information (207)670-5236
