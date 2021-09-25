Live events on the horizon in Coleville

(COLEVILLE, CA) Live events are coming to Coleville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Coleville:

Secret Lakeside Campout! Kirkwood, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

RSVP: urbandiversion.com/events?event=9782 RATED MOST SCENIC CAMPOUT OF 2020 BY UD MEMBERS!! Join us at this UD EXCLUSIVE location, next to a PRISTINE LAKE...Don't miss out on this amazing trip...

JFHHF 2nd Annual Wine Walk with a Twist Yerington, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 120 North California Street, Yerington, NV 89447

Wine Walk with a Twist! Each attendee will have the opportunity to sample wines and try for highest hand in the Poker Run!

Grief and Loss Support Group Gardnerville, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 1107 Highway 395 North, Gardnerville, NV

Dedicated to helping you cope with grief and loss Contact:775-782-1599 Location:Vitality for Life - 2nd Floor

2021 Annual Yosemite Climbing Association Fall Fundraiser Stateline, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1 4-H Camp Road, Stateline, NV 89449

The Yosemite Climbing Association invites you to an exclusive, outdoor fundraising community event.

Animal Rescue Relay 2nd Annual Struts for Mutts Minden, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1627 U.S. Highway 395 North, Minden, NV 89423

Animal Rescue Relay's 2nd Annual Strutts for Mutts! Meet our amazing foster's and dogs that are ready for their fur ever home!