CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coleville, CA

Live events on the horizon in Coleville

Coleville Post
Coleville Post
 7 days ago

(COLEVILLE, CA) Live events are coming to Coleville.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Coleville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tXGzN_0c7uiP6q00

Secret Lakeside Campout!

Kirkwood, CA | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 AM

RSVP: urbandiversion.com/events?event=9782 RATED MOST SCENIC CAMPOUT OF 2020 BY UD MEMBERS!! Join us at this UD EXCLUSIVE location, next to a PRISTINE LAKE...Don't miss out on this amazing trip...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KtjS8_0c7uiP6q00

JFHHF 2nd Annual Wine Walk with a Twist

Yerington, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Address: 120 North California Street, Yerington, NV 89447

Wine Walk with a Twist! Each attendee will have the opportunity to sample wines and try for highest hand in the Poker Run!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aIZmm_0c7uiP6q00

Grief and Loss Support Group

Gardnerville, NV | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 AM

Address: 1107 Highway 395 North, Gardnerville, NV

Dedicated to helping you cope with grief and loss Contact:775-782-1599 Location:Vitality for Life - 2nd Floor

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P08D7_0c7uiP6q00

2021 Annual Yosemite Climbing Association Fall Fundraiser

Stateline, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 12:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Address: 1 4-H Camp Road, Stateline, NV 89449

The Yosemite Climbing Association invites you to an exclusive, outdoor fundraising community event.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WHGMf_0c7uiP6q00

Animal Rescue Relay 2nd Annual Struts for Mutts

Minden, NV | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1627 U.S. Highway 395 North, Minden, NV 89423

Animal Rescue Relay's 2nd Annual Strutts for Mutts! Meet our amazing foster's and dogs that are ready for their fur ever home!

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball...
LOTTERY
CBS News

Trump asks U.S. judge to force Twitter to restore his account

Former President Donald Trump has asked a federal judge in Florida to force Twitter to restore his account, which the company suspended in January following the deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol. Trump's attorneys on Friday filed a motion in U.S. District Court in Miami seeking a preliminary injunction against...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Yosemite National Park, CA
Local
California Government
Coleville, CA
Government
City
Coleville, CA
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Fur#Ud#Nv Dedicated#2nd Annual#Strutts
CNN

Britney Spears says she still has 'a lot of healing to do'

(CNN) — Days after her father was suspended as conservator of her estate, Britney Spears said she's taking some time for self-care. "Although there is change and things to celebrate in my life, I still have a lot of healing to do," Spears posted Saturday on Instagram. In the post,...
CELEBRITIES
Coleville Post

Coleville Post

Coleville, CA
10
Followers
343
Post
578
Views
ABOUT

With Coleville Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy