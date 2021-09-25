CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abiquiu, NM

Abiquiu events coming up

Abiquiu Daily
Abiquiu Daily
 7 days ago

(ABIQUIU, NM) Abiquiu is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

These events are coming up in the Abiquiu area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fCYUK_0c7uiOTL00

Dixon Farmer Market

Dixon, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 02:30 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 2075 NM-68, Dixon, NM

Season: SummerMarket Hours:June 9 - October 2021Wednesdays: 3:30pm - 6:30pmLocation: Vivc Winery: 2075 NM-68, Dixon, NM 87527

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xxLW9_0c7uiOTL00

Healing with Nature Weekend Retreat @Ghost Ranch

Abiquiu, NM | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Nov 11, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Nov 11, 10:00 AM

Address: 280 Private Drive 1708, Abiquiu, NM 87510

Heal, re-connect and re-emerge into a greater sense of wholeness in the beautiful high desert landscape of Abiquiu, New Mexico.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30UxNE_0c7uiOTL00

Pre-Ballet with Natalie

Los Alamos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 06:15 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Address: 111 Longview Dr, Los Alamos, NM

This is the first level of Classical Ballet, in which the students begin learning basic terminology, positions and theory. Recommended 1 class per week for proper progression.\n

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H53v3_0c7uiOTL00

Lucky Ducky Day

Los Alamos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 3540 Orange St, Los Alamos, NM

[vc_row][vc_column][vc_column_text] It’s time to celebrate! Join us for Rubber Duck races and a fun day of activities for the whole family. More details to come! Saturday, Sept 25 from 10:00 to...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Qklnw_0c7uiOTL00

Sale Of The Century At Oppenheimer House Sept. 25

Los Alamos, NM | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: Los Alamos, NM

Some of the items available at the Los Alamos Historical Society Yard Sale and Silent Auction to benefit the J. Robert Oppenheimer House 9 am to 1 pm Saturday, Sept. 25. Courtesy/LAHS Some of the...

Abiquiu, NM
With Abiquiu Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

