Gardiner, MT

Live events Gardiner — what’s coming up

Gardiner News Flash
 7 days ago

(GARDINER, MT) Live events are lining up on the Gardiner calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, as the U.S. vaccination effort progresses and local health authorities update social distancing guidelines, in-person events are becoming a possibility in some areas as well.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Gardiner:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uVRDm_0c7uiMht00

Quenby – Brunch

Livingston, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 2496 E River Rd, Livingston, MT

QUENBY – BRUNCH Sunday, September 26, 2021 11:00 AM 1:00 PM Live original music in the main restaurant dining room from Quenby. Quenby is a Classic Country and Roots musician living in the...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XsL2s_0c7uiMht00

Wild Trout Symposium

West Yellowstone, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Address: 315 Yellowstone Ave, West Yellowstone, MT

The Wild Trout Symposium brings together a broad and diverse audience of non-profit conservation groups, media representatives, educators, anglers, fishing guides, government entities, and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kWWFi_0c7uiMht00

B&W 800 Diamond D4 Serie im Auditorium Hamm

Pray, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 09:00 AM

Address: Feidikstraße 93, 59065 Hamm

Bowers & Wilkins präsentiert die neue 800 Diamond D4 Reihe und damit die neue Generation der weltweit erfolgreichsten High-End-Lautsprecher.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NCL81_0c7uiMht00

EMDR Training by Institute for Creative Mindfulness (5 Day Intensive)

Pray, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Questions? Contact Institute for Creative Mindfulness at 330-881-2944 or support@instituteforcreativemindfulness.com TRAINING DATES September 28 – October 2, 2021 Consultation: Ten hours of...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44YWB9_0c7uiMht00

Women's MTN Bike Clinic with See Jane Adventures

Big Sky, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Address: 245 Town Center Ave #1A, Big Sky, MT

See Jane Adventures and Moving Mountains are teaming up to offer a weekend clinic for beginner and intermediate lady shredders! In this two day clinic you'll learn new skills on the bike and about...

