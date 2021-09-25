Coming soon: Parksville events
(PARKSVILLE, KY) Live events are lining up on the Parksville calendar.
With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.
At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.
Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Parksville:
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM
Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 1441 Perryville Rd, Danville, KY
Bluegrass District Operational team will meet to begin the SLI process.
Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:30 PM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM
Address: 3501 Lexington Rd, Harrodsburg, KY
The greatest combination of live music, amazing food and a farm-fresh setting you could ever imagine! Join us for an evening on the lawn between the historic 1839 Trustees’ Office and the Shaker...
Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM
Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM
Address: 236 W Main Street, Suite 300, Danville, KY 40422
Bring the past into the future, using a variety of financing tools including Rehabilitation Tax Credits, to create a more vibrant downtown.
Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:06 AM
Online Storage Auction at Storage Rentals of America located in Danville, KY. Bidding takes place online at https://www.lockerfox.com/auctions/details/3220241 Unit may contain . AMERICA'S NEWEST...
Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM
Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM
Address: 4095 Lebanon Rd, Danville, KY
Wilderness Trail Distillery’s Charity Chili Cook Off offers you a chance to compete for bragging rights about your chili and support a good cause. Proceeds benefit the Danville Kiwanis Club’s...
