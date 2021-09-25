Coming soon: Parksville events

(PARKSVILLE, KY) Live events are lining up on the Parksville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Parksville:

Bluegrass District Operational team will meet to begin the SLI process. Danville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1441 Perryville Rd, Danville, KY

Shaker Village's Music on the Lawn Harrodsburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 3501 Lexington Rd, Harrodsburg, KY

The greatest combination of live music, amazing food and a farm-fresh setting you could ever imagine! Join us for an evening on the lawn between the historic 1839 Trustees’ Office and the Shaker...

Preservation incentives to bring historic Danville's past into the future Danville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 236 W Main Street, Suite 300, Danville, KY 40422

Bring the past into the future, using a variety of financing tools including Rehabilitation Tax Credits, to create a more vibrant downtown.

Storage Rentals of America Storage Auction Danville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:06 AM

Online Storage Auction at Storage Rentals of America located in Danville, KY. Bidding takes place online at https://www.lockerfox.com/auctions/details/3220241 Unit may contain . AMERICA'S NEWEST...

Wilderness Trail Distillery Charity Chili Cook Off Danville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 4095 Lebanon Rd, Danville, KY

Wilderness Trail Distillery’s Charity Chili Cook Off offers you a chance to compete for bragging rights about your chili and support a good cause. Proceeds benefit the Danville Kiwanis Club’s...