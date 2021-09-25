CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Parksville, KY

Coming soon: Parksville events

Parksville Bulletin
Parksville Bulletin
 7 days ago

(PARKSVILLE, KY) Live events are lining up on the Parksville calendar.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Check out these live events, coming up both in-person and remote in and around Parksville:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r1cX6_0c7uiKwR00

Bluegrass District Operational team will meet to begin the SLI process.

Danville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 06:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 1441 Perryville Rd, Danville, KY

Bluegrass District Operational team will meet to begin the SLI process.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yW9tE_0c7uiKwR00

Shaker Village's Music on the Lawn

Harrodsburg, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 11:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 02:30 PM

Address: 3501 Lexington Rd, Harrodsburg, KY

The greatest combination of live music, amazing food and a farm-fresh setting you could ever imagine! Join us for an evening on the lawn between the historic 1839 Trustees’ Office and the Shaker...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h2dyA_0c7uiKwR00

Preservation incentives to bring historic Danville's past into the future

Danville, KY | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 05:30 PM

Address: 236 W Main Street, Suite 300, Danville, KY 40422

Bring the past into the future, using a variety of financing tools including Rehabilitation Tax Credits, to create a more vibrant downtown.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ipuBZ_0c7uiKwR00

Storage Rentals of America Storage Auction

Danville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:06 AM

Online Storage Auction at Storage Rentals of America located in Danville, KY. Bidding takes place online at https://www.lockerfox.com/auctions/details/3220241 Unit may contain . AMERICA'S NEWEST...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ahX0N_0c7uiKwR00

Wilderness Trail Distillery Charity Chili Cook Off

Danville, KY | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 01:00 PM

Address: 4095 Lebanon Rd, Danville, KY

Wilderness Trail Distillery’s Charity Chili Cook Off offers you a chance to compete for bragging rights about your chili and support a good cause. Proceeds benefit the Danville Kiwanis Club’s...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball...
LOTTERY
The Hill

Major oil spill reaches Southern California coast

A major oil spill reach Huntington Beach in Southern California on Saturday, causing an emergency response to protect the region's ecology. Huntington Beach spokesperson Jennifer Carey said the oil spill is believed to have originated from a pipeline that has dumped 126,000 gallons into the waters. “We classify this as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lebanon, KY
Danville, KY
Government
City
Parksville, KY
City
Danville, KY
City
Harrodsburg, KY
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auction#Distillery#Trustees Office
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Parksville Bulletin

Parksville Bulletin

Parksville, KY
43
Followers
398
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Parksville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy