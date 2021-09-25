CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Walden, CO

What's up Walden: Local events calendar

Walden Post
Walden Post
 7 days ago

(WALDEN, CO) Live events are lining up on the Walden calendar.

With venues and artists using groundbreaking digital tools to present live content to remote audiences, performers that previously would have depended on in-person attendance are now able to channel their unique energy into digital formats.

Simultaneously, venues from bars to coffeehouses and music clubs are adapting in-person formats to allow social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Walden:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QKEQY_0c7uiIAz00

Chardonnay Why do we love to drink it?

Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 02:00 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 03:15 PM

Address: 1875 Ski Time Square Dr Unit C-C, Steamboat Springs, CO

Chardonnay is the iconic grape of white wine drinkers.What makes this grape so desirable?What are the best pairings for food?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tvsyi_0c7uiIAz00

Piknik Theatre presents Romeo and Juliet by Wm. Shakespeare

Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Thu Sep 09, 06:30 AM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 08:30 PM

Address: 846 Oak St, Steamboat Springs, CO

A full-length version of Shakespeare most compelling and comic tragedy. About this Event Professional actors of the Piknik Theatre company join with local artists in a performance of Romeo and...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mPEp0_0c7uiIAz00

Arlana Pisciotta's Graduation!

Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 04:30 AM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 06:30 PM

Address: 821 Dougherty Rd, Steamboat Springs, CO

Arlana Pisciotta's Graduation! at Steamboat Christian Center, 821 Dougherty Rd, Steamboat Springs, CO 80487, Steamboat Springs, United States on Sun Sep 26 2021 at 06:30 pm to 08:30 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PoPTL_0c7uiIAz00

Phoenix Workout

Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Wed Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Wed Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Address: 2645 Jacob Cir, Steamboat Springs, CO

A sober, active community. Must be 48 hours clean and sober.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ndpv5_0c7uiIAz00

Beyond Breath - An Introduction to SKY Breath Meditation - Steamboat Springs

Steamboat Springs, CO | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 04:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 05:15 PM

Address: (zoom link will be emailed soon), Steamboat Springs, CO 80488

Discover the power of your breath to relieve stress, ease anxiety and calm your mind in a free LIVE and interactive session.

