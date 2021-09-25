CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Police: Search continues for suspect in fatal Kan. shooting

St. Joseph Post
St. Joseph Post
 7 days ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting made an arrest and continue asking the public for help to locate a second suspect. On Sept. 17, Lawrence Police, with assistance from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, arrested 18-year-old Javier Isidro Romero on a requested charge of first-degree murder in the Wednesday death of 21-year-old Christian Willis in the 1500 block of Kentucky Street, according to police department spokesperson Patrick Compton.

St. Joseph Post

Police recover Native American artwork stolen at KU

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Police have recovered a stolen panel from a Native American art exhibit at the University of Kansas, weeks after other panels in the exhibit were vandalized. One panel from the art installation outside the Spencer Museum of Art was reported stolen on Wednesday. University police Deputy...
LAWRENCE, KS
St. Joseph Post

Police: Kansas teen accused of fentanyl possession

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen on drug allegations after a traffic stop. On Tuesday, police arrested 19-year-old Jack W. Campbell of Atchison on a District Court warrant for possession of fentanyl and speeding, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Campbell remains in the Atchison County...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Kansas man dies after violent rollover crash

DONIPHAN COUNTY —A Kansas man died in an accident just after 12:30a.m. Saturday in Doniphan County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2008 Cadillac CTS driven by Keith B. Terry, 62, Highland, was eastbound on 240th just south of Castleton Road and approximately one mile south of Highland. The driver...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Police: 13-year-old Kan. boy on bike struck by vehicle

ATCHISON COUNTY — A Kansas boy was injured in an accident just after 7a.m. Wednesday in Atchison. A passenger vehicle driven by Lesley Schoenfelder, Atchison, struck a bicycle ridden by 13-year-old Joshua Franke, Atchison, at the intersection of 9th and Santa Fe, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Investigators determined...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Kan. man sentenced for DUI crash that killed university employee

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man was sentenced to more than three years in prison after a fatal crash killed a Baker University employee. The Douglas County District Attorney's office said Tuesday that Tayler Livingston, 27, Paola, was sentenced to 41 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter. Authorities said Livingston's car was trying to pass another vehicle on Kansas 33 about 6 miles east of Baldwin City in February 2020.
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

Investigation leads to drug arrest at Kansas home

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects after a drug bust at a Kansas home. On Tuesday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served a search warrant in the 200 Block NE Grattan Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Jerry Monasmith. Through the search...
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

