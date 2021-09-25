CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lincoln, MT

Coming soon: Lincoln events

Lincoln Times
Lincoln Times
 7 days ago

(LINCOLN, MT) Lincoln has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lincoln:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FHI4T_0c7uiGPX00

No Ordinary Time

Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 15 North Ewing Street, Helena, MT 59601

High school students explore the 1918 Spanish Flu in Montana to come to terms with their own experience of the current pandemic.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mtdb2_0c7uiGPX00

Pert Near Sandstone w/ Hardwood Heart

Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1535 Dodge Avenue, Helena, MT 59601

Pert Near Sandstone live in concert with opening support from Hardwood Heart.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EZRE9_0c7uiGPX00

2021 Pirate's Treasure Chase 5K 10K 13.1 26.2-Participate from Home.Save $5

Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Helena, MT 59601

Did you know that International Talk Like a Pirate Day takes place on September 19th!

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j39KX_0c7uiGPX00

2021 Season - Pumpkin Patch Open

Craig, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 2987 Craig Frontage Rd, Craig, MT

10 Acres of Corn carved into many miles of trails. You can get lost and have fun for hours, just looking for the quickest path from entrance to exit. Challenges and excitement are guaranteed...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZaneL_0c7uiGPX00

2021 Brave Kid Forever 1/2 M 1M 5K 10K -Participate from Home. Save $3

Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Helena, MT 59601

Did you know that National Brave Day is on September 24, 2021?

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball...
LOTTERY
The Hill

Major oil spill reaches Southern California coast

A major oil spill reach Huntington Beach in Southern California on Saturday, causing an emergency response to protect the region's ecology. Huntington Beach spokesperson Jennifer Carey said the oil spill is believed to have originated from a pipeline that has dumped 126,000 gallons into the waters. “We classify this as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Craig, MT
Lincoln, MT
Government
State
Montana State
City
Helena, MT
Helena, MT
Government
City
Lincoln, MT
Local
Montana Government
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Events#Stand Up Comedy#Mt#Hardwood Heart
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Lincoln Times

Lincoln Times

Lincoln, MT
24
Followers
261
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lincoln Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy