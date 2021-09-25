Coming soon: Lincoln events

(LINCOLN, MT) Lincoln has a full slate of live events coming up.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Lincoln:

No Ordinary Time Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Tue Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Tue Oct 10, 07:00 PM

Address: 15 North Ewing Street, Helena, MT 59601

High school students explore the 1918 Spanish Flu in Montana to come to terms with their own experience of the current pandemic.

Pert Near Sandstone w/ Hardwood Heart Helena, MT | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Thu Oct 10, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Oct 10, 09:00 PM

Address: 1535 Dodge Avenue, Helena, MT 59601

Pert Near Sandstone live in concert with opening support from Hardwood Heart.

Starts at: Sun Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Helena, MT 59601

Did you know that International Talk Like a Pirate Day takes place on September 19th!

2021 Season - Pumpkin Patch Open Craig, MT | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 08:00 PM

Address: 2987 Craig Frontage Rd, Craig, MT

10 Acres of Corn carved into many miles of trails. You can get lost and have fun for hours, just looking for the quickest path from entrance to exit. Challenges and excitement are guaranteed...

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Thu Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: Participate from home!, Helena, MT 59601

Did you know that National Brave Day is on September 24, 2021?