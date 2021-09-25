The Funny Way Jennifer Aniston Learned About The Rumors She Was Dating Friends Co-Star David Schwimmer

Jennifer Aniston was only 25 years old when Friends premiered in 1994, so it's hard to imagine her as anything other than a performer. But, Aniston did odd jobs outside of acting before she became famous, including one gig that only lasted a day. During a recent interview on The Tonight Show, Aniston shared that she was asked to do an unexpected task when she was working part-time at her mom's job and that it led to a pretty scary experience. Read on to find out what job Aniston had for just one day and to learn more about her life, pre-game.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO