The Funny Way Jennifer Aniston Learned About The Rumors She Was Dating Friends Co-Star David Schwimmer
HBO Max's Friends: The Reunion was a touching tribute that encapsulated what show means to longtime fans and the bonds created amongst the cast and crew. Even though the stars are close and still hang out now and then, some were still taken by surprise by dating rumors surrounding co-stars Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer. While Aniston certainly made it clear there was no base to the rumors, she has now revealed how she learned about them, and it’s actually pretty funny.www.cinemablend.com
Comments / 0