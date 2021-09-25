CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Curtis, NE

Curtis events coming up

Curtis Digest
Curtis Digest
 7 days ago

(CURTIS, NE) Live events are lining up on the Curtis calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Curtis:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44BxdO_0c7uiDlM00

MAHC Co-op Classes

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 507 W B St, McCook, NE

McCook Area Homeschool Co-op Classes - art, music, sports, and more! Three hours each week for all ages, designed to serve your family's needs.

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nebWK_0c7uiDlM00

Escape From Mr. Lemoncello's Library

Cozad, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 910 Meridian Ave, Cozad, NE

We will challenge you Monday, September 27, at 1:30 (no school) to a Mr. Lemoncello’s Library Escape game where you figure out clues throughout the library to solve a puzzle. 3rd grade & up only...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P44Hk_0c7uiDlM00

Parking Lot Party with Wonder Rising

Gothenburg, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 318 Platte River Rd, Gothenburg, NE

Come out to the parking lot of Nebraska Barn & Grill and celebrate a Husker win with some great drinks and rockin' music! You may also like the following events from Wonder Rising : Next month...

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QzAO8_0c7uiDlM00

2021 Heritage Days 5K Road Race

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Event registration: 2021 Heritage Days 5K Road Race @ McCook, NE, United States. Saturday, September 25, 2021 7:30 AM (GMT-6)

Learn More
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kwsAv_0c7uiDlM00

APA 8-Ball Singles Qualifier (McCook)

McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1511 US-83, McCook, NE

With a full field of 16 players, 5 winners will earn a spot in the March 2022 Singles Regional Championship to compete for a trip to the APA Poolplayer Championships in VEGAS! For details or to...

Learn More

Comments / 0

Related
ABC News

No winner: Biggest Powerball jackpot in months grows larger

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The biggest lottery prize in months grew larger after no ticket matched all five numbers and the Powerball drawn on Saturday night. The estimated jackpot for the next drawing on Monday is $670 million. Saturday night's numbers were 28, 38, 42, 47 and 52. The Powerball...
LOTTERY
The Hill

Major oil spill reaches Southern California coast

A major oil spill reach Huntington Beach in Southern California on Saturday, causing an emergency response to protect the region's ecology. Huntington Beach spokesperson Jennifer Carey said the oil spill is believed to have originated from a pipeline that has dumped 126,000 gallons into the waters. “We classify this as...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
The Hill

Trump asks judge to force Twitter to lift ban

Former President Trump is asking a Florida federal judge to force Twitter to restore his account. Trump’s attorneys on Friday filed a motion for preliminary injunction against Twitter and its CEO Jack Dorsey. The filing states that Twitter had been “coerced” into banning Trump. “Coerced by members of the United...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mccook, NE
City
Cozad, NE
Gothenburg, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Gothenburg, NE
City
Curtis, NE
Fox News

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed...
FIFA
The Hill

'Saturday Night Live' targets Democrats' stalemate in season opener

"Saturday Night Live" kicked off its 47th season by spoofing the Democratic infighting over the bipartisan infrastructure bill. The skit began with President Biden , played by James Austin Johnson in his "SNL" debut, sharing that his summer was "bad." "Not Cuomo bad, but definitely not Afghanistan good," Johnson's Biden...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Ne Mccook Area Homeschool#Nebraska Barn Grill#Husker
The Hill

Fight over Biden agenda looms large over Virginia governor's race

The chaos surrounding President Biden ’s agenda and Congress is threatening to spill into the Virginia governor’s race as Democrats look to defend the governor’s mansion in Richmond. The race is seen as a bellwether for next year’s midterm elections, a likely referendum on President Biden’s first two years in...
VIRGINIA STATE
Curtis Digest

Curtis Digest

Curtis, NE
12
Followers
318
Post
630
Views
ABOUT

With Curtis Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy