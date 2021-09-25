Curtis events coming up

(CURTIS, NE) Live events are lining up on the Curtis calendar.

With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.

At the same time, some areas are beginning to allow more in-person events, and entertainers and venues are adapting live formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Curtis:

MAHC Co-op Classes McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 07:00 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 10:00 AM

Address: 507 W B St, McCook, NE

McCook Area Homeschool Co-op Classes - art, music, sports, and more! Three hours each week for all ages, designed to serve your family's needs.

Escape From Mr. Lemoncello's Library Cozad, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Mon Sep 09, 11:30 AM

Address: 910 Meridian Ave, Cozad, NE

We will challenge you Monday, September 27, at 1:30 (no school) to a Mr. Lemoncello’s Library Escape game where you figure out clues throughout the library to solve a puzzle. 3rd grade & up only...

Parking Lot Party with Wonder Rising Gothenburg, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 PM

Address: 318 Platte River Rd, Gothenburg, NE

Come out to the parking lot of Nebraska Barn & Grill and celebrate a Husker win with some great drinks and rockin' music! You may also like the following events from Wonder Rising : Next month...

2021 Heritage Days 5K Road Race McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Fri Sep 09, 05:00 PM

Ends at: Sun Sep 09, 04:59 PM

Event registration: 2021 Heritage Days 5K Road Race @ McCook, NE, United States. Saturday, September 25, 2021 7:30 AM (GMT-6)

APA 8-Ball Singles Qualifier (McCook) McCook, NE | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 12:00 PM

Address: 1511 US-83, McCook, NE

With a full field of 16 players, 5 winners will earn a spot in the March 2022 Singles Regional Championship to compete for a trip to the APA Poolplayer Championships in VEGAS! For details or to...