Coffee Springs, AL

Live events on the horizon in Coffee Springs

Coffee Springs Updates
 7 days ago

(COFFEE SPRINGS, AL) Coffee Springs is ready for live events.

With groundbreaking digital tools, live content is now being presented to remote audiences, creating a new kind of live-remote experience for everything from theater to stand-up comedy and live talks.

Even as technology progresses, meanwhile, venues and entertainers have also adapted in-person events, shifting formats to accommodate social distancing.

Here is a list of live events coming up, including both in-person and online in Coffee Springs:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZBvUm_0c7uiBzu00

Date night!

Enterprise, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Oct 10, 04:30 PM

Ends at: Sat Oct 10, 10:00 PM

Address: 3000 Ozark Highway, Enterprise, AL 36330

Enjoy the sounds of old school jazz from. Ms. Lynetta M. Powell while enjoying dancing and a nice buffet dinner. We have 2 dj's afterwards!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jSRmH_0c7uiBzu00

Enterprise Farmers Market

Enterprise, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 05:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 09:00 AM

Address: 525 N Main St, Enterprise, AL

Season: Year Round Market Hours: Tuesdays, Thursdays Saturdays7am - 11amLocation:525 North Main Street

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3olQ5G_0c7uiBzu00

Ben Flournoy @ Cafe Roma

Enterprise, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 03:00 AM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ben Flournoy @ Cafe Roma at Enterprise, Alabama, United States on Sat Sep 25 2021 at 05:00 pm to 08:00 pm

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WenuY_0c7uiBzu00

Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

Enterprise, AL | Posted by EventBrite

Starts at: Sat Sep 09, 06:00 PM

Ends at: Sat Sep 09, 07:30 PM

Address: 123 Main Street, Enterprise, AL 36331

Single and Ready to Mingle? Then make yourself known and RSVP today for Virtual Speed Dating for Professional Singles!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aAMe3_0c7uiBzu00

Taste of Coffee County 2021

Enterprise, AL | Posted by Local Events

Starts at: Tue Sep 09, 03:30 AM

Ends at: Tue Sep 09, 05:30 PM

Address: 2401 Neil Metcalf Rd, Enterprise, AL

Come and get a "taste" from some of the best restaurants in Coffee County! The Taste of Coffee County is an annual event where your ticket gives you the chance to sample great menu options from...

Coffee Springs Updates

Coffee Springs Updates

Coffee Springs, AL
ABOUT

With Coffee Springs Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

