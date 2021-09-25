Everton player ratings vs Norwich City: Townsend and Doucoure sparkle in 2-0 win
Everton registered their fourth win as they scored two past Norwich City. Everton sealed a 2-0 win over Norwich City as the Toffees are back on track after the last week’s defeat to Aston Villa. Abdoulaye Doucoure and Andros Townsend scored for Everton as Jordan Pickford managed to keep a clean sheet upon his return. Everton now sits fifth in the Premier League with four wins out of six games. On the other hand, Daniel Farke’s side continues to suffer and linger last without a win in six games.princerupertstower.com
Comments / 0