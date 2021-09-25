Everton player ratings vs Norwich City: Townsend and Doucoure sparkle in 2-0 win

Having dispatched Norwich City with relative ease, Everton now have just one more match to navigate before the looming international break and - hopefully - the anticipated returns of several important players to fitness. Unfortunately that match happens to be Manchester United at Old Trafford, which has been a less-than-welcoming venue for the Blues for - well, an awfully long time. This would be a difficult proposition even with the likes of Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and Seamus Coleman available; without all three the game amounts to almost a free hit.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 DAYS AGO